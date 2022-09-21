Dreamforce 2022

Inside the Trailblazer Forest at Dreamforce is a different world where stickers and Golden Hoodies are prized.

 Jeff Edler/The Examiner

There’s a boulder in the middle of Howard Street that you can pick up with one hand. Birdsong is being piped in through speakers, and a 30-foot artificial waterfall splashes down, a perfect backdrop for business travelers’ photo opportunities.

After two years of absence, Salesforce has once again erected the fantasy forest world of Dreamforce, The City’s biggest conference, in downtown San Francisco. The play forest and all its corporate activities have lured 40,000 attendees to spend an estimated $40 million in a city starved for tourism revenue.

Jonathan Fox, a Salesorce power user

Jonathan Fox, a Salesforce power user from the United Kingdom, says his Golden Hoodie "is a part of my life." 

