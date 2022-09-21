There’s a boulder in the middle of Howard Street that you can pick up with one hand. Birdsong is being piped in through speakers, and a 30-foot artificial waterfall splashes down, a perfect backdrop for business travelers’ photo opportunities.
After two years of absence, Salesforce has once again erected the fantasy forest world of Dreamforce, The City’s biggest conference, in downtown San Francisco. The play forest and all its corporate activities have lured 40,000 attendees to spend an estimated $40 million in a city starved for tourism revenue.
The cheerily branded world of the conference is surrounded by San Francisco’s gritty real-world challenges. Office buildings — none more than 61-floor Salesforce Tower — have been largely empty for two years, and conventions have been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols. Restaurants, hotels and other businesses have been desperate for business exactly like Dreamforce is delivering.
Salesforce chief Marc Benioff vows to do more. “This has been the most important Dreamforce ever,” Benioff, a native San Franciscan, said in the opening keynote address Tuesday. “We've been thrilled that we're able to get back to our city. We know that giving back is really our purpose.”
Benioff told the crowd that his company has given $100 million to public schools in San Francisco and Oakland. He told The Examiner that downtown should diversify so it won’t be so dependent on office workers for economic recovery.
The conference helps, Benioff told The Examiner. “We need to have conferences where we bring 40,000 people downtown and let folks remember how awesome the new Moscone is as a convention facility,” he said of the convention center that received a half-billion-dollar renovation right before the pandemic set in.
Within the walls of the Moscone Center is a different world where huge paper butterflies float, suspended from the ceiling, and on the sound system, Alicia Keys, who played Dreamforce in 2019, is singing:
I know some people search the world to find something like what we have...
When you walk into a sprawling ballroom set up as “Dreamforce Forest,” the first thing you see is around 200 grown-ups standing in line to get stuffed animals.
They stand in an artificial forest of fake trees and boulders. The huge room is packed with thousands of people, many of them in the ubiquitous tech garment — the hoodie.
But only a few are in Golden Hoodies.
They gleam in the darkness of the fake forest, like magic faerie kings and queens. And those who wear the Golden Hoodie are, in a sense, royalty. They have been granted Salesforce’s highest honor as power users who help its community of users with volunteer tips and support.
A conference worker with a headset walks up to Jonathan Fox, who is wearing a shimmering Golden Hoodie, and advises him that he is probably in the fastest-moving line to get stuffed animals. “You should probably just stay right here,” the employee says. It is celebrity guidance, like a bouncer at a velvet rope, looking out for a VIP.
Fox, who came to Dreamforce from the United Kingdom, is exceedingly humble. Winning the Golden Hoodie in 2019 — the last year Dreamforce was held in full strength — was an honor, he says.
“It’s an award for being recognized in the community,” Fox said. Only the most helpful and knowledgeable Salesforce users as recommended by their peers are awarded them by the company. At global events, one Golden Hoodie is usually awarded. At Dreamforce, there might be a handful, but it varies.
Benioff told The Examiner that Golden Hoodie winners “represent the spirit of self-reliance and empathy that has energized our ecosystem to create a $1.6 trillion global Salesforce economy.”
Yet the hoodie itself is priceless.
“We actually have security to make sure no one walks off with the Golden Hoodie” on display during Dreamforce, Salesforce Senior Vice President Leah McGowen-Hare said during an onstage presentation on Tuesday.
“You don’t set out to win Goldie,” Mark Tossell, a Golden Hoodie recipient, told the Salesforce Blog last year. “Goldie recipients have been given this honor as they sought to innovate and inspire, not because they wanted a coveted piece of swag.”
The company chooses Golden Hoodie winners from the admins, or leaders of the user forums, based on comments from community members. Volunteerism and a personal story of overcoming adversity are also factored in. In the Salesforce world, it’s like an Oscar.
“I’ll have it forever,” Fox said of his Golden Hoodie. “This is a part of my life.”
In a nod to just how recognized the wearable trophy is at Dreamforce, the hoodie is reversible, with a plain black lining you can switch to, “if you’ve had enough of people coming up to you,” Fox said.
One Golden Hoodie winner apologized politely when asked for an interview, putting hers in a backpack and saying she had talked about it enough for one day.
The hoodie also comes with a special laptop sticker given only to Golden Hoodie winners. It depicts Salesforce’s main mascot, Astro, wearing one of the shiny garments. The Golden Hoodie stickers are not for sale, although you can find bootleg versions of them online. They are only given to Golden Hoodie winners.
Fox estimates he has hundreds of Salesforce laptop stickers in addition to the Golden Hoodie sticker. But none of them are on a laptop. They’re in binders for safe keeping. “I get a new laptop every few years,” he explained. “But I’ll always have the stickers.”
In 2018, Salesforce estimated that there were 600-700 different Salesforce laptop stickers, but some collectors say that is now too low. “Eight hundred isn’t unreasonable,” said Michelle Hansen, a Salesforce user from St. Louis who has hundreds of stickers framed and hung on the walls of her home.
As a member of the Sticker Swap Squad, Hansen organizes sessions — actual scheduled events that are part of the Dreamforce agenda — where conference attendees can trade stickers.
On Tuesday, sticker swappers began to gather as the session before it — in which educators from Providence and the University of Minnesota discussed how to use Salesforce for higher education — wrapped up.
Then the sticker swappers swarmed, taking the stage, and spilling over into the stage next door. “It’s a free-for-all situation,” said Allie Lawler, another member of the Sticker Swap Squad, who wore matching black T-shirts bearing the name of the crew.
Sticker swappers spilled their duplicate stickers across the tops of stools and swooped in to grab stickers they don’t already own.
Above the fray was Thomas Theunen from Belgium, wearing his Golden Hoodie, and Zarina Varley Scott from Canada, wearing hers. They casually looked at a few stickers, but graciously yielded to other swappers. Theunen gave away a Salesforce T-shirt he designed himself, and Varley Scott gave away yellow Salesforce bandannas.
Because that’s what Golden Hoodie winners do.