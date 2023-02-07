Urban Hiker SF participants on Tank Hill. The company's owner, Alexandra Kenin, who splits her time between her urban hiking enterprise and the S.F. marketing agency Wordsmithie, is part of a growth in side hustles.
When Nikko Mendoza parted ways with his $150,000-a-year job at PG&E in January 2021, he said to himself, “What do I do now?” And then he said, “This is still the greatest country in the world, the American dream is still alive and I’m going to f— prove it.”
Five years earlier, Mendoza had taught himself to 3D print costumes for his son, who loved to dress up as Marvel heroes. Then in 2018, he turned his 3D printing skills into a side gig from his home in Fairfield, forming Nikko Industries — with a website selling digital templates for costumes, armor and masks and a YouTube channel teaching 3D printing, the latter of which reaped him $20,000 in the first month. Mendoza said he made $50,000 the first year, $250,000 in 2020 and $300,000 in 2022. “I wanted the freedom,” said Mendoza, 37, of his career transition.
Mendoza is part of a national side hustle trend, which includes small business development and part-time work to earn additional income. It's a technologically driven shift that builds on the already established gig economy enabled by companies like Uber and TaskRabbit, runs through the remote work phenomenon forged by the pandemic, and continues to transform how Americans pay their bills. Upwork's 2022 Freelance Forward survey of 3,000 professionals found that 39% of the U.S. workforce, or 60 million Americans, performed freelance work in the past year, up 3 percentage points from 2021. And Statista, a provider of market and consumer data, projected that in 2027, 86.5 million people in the U.S. will be freelancing and will make up 50.9% of the total U.S. workforce.
While Americans of all working ages are pursuing freelance opportunities, Millennials make up the bulk, according to a June report from zapier.com, which found that Gen Z and Millennials were almost twice as likely than Gen X and Boomers to have a side hustle. The zapier report also noted, “Nearly two-thirds of Americans who have a side hustle (65%) use automation in their business, with almost half (48%) using it for half or more of their business processes, and about 1 in 7 (14%) using it for all of them.” In other words, automation is saving time and the need for colleagues and contractors.
Still for many, multiple jobs are an economic necessity in an inflationary economy. A June survey from Bankrate.com found about 41% of U.S. adults with a side job in 2022 needed the extra income to pay for everyday living expenses, up from 31% in 2019.
But some like Nick Loper, founder of sidehustlenation.com, argue that gig employment can be seen as an opportunity as well as a necessity. Loper’s podcasts — which he said went from 3.4 million downloads in 2021 to 5.7 million in 2022 — offer to help people “escape the rat race,” “create new income streams” and “ditch the 9 to 5.”
Not everyone can do that completely, however. Alexandra Kenin, 44, started her side hustle, Urban Hiker SF, in 2012 after she left Google. The company offers small group, corporate and private walking tours on San Francisco stairways, hills and trails. It brings in about half her income, with the other half coming from a part-time job at the San Francisco marketing agency Wordsmithie, which she has no plans to give up.
“I’ve been at this job for almost 10 years and I really like having a steady paycheck,” said Kenin, who lives in the Mission District. “So I get my security from that and experience with building a business from Urban Hiker SF.” Last year, she said she brought in $26,000 from her company.
Although the young make up the bulk of side hustle participants, there are plenty of exceptions. Randall Gibbons, who will be 77 in July and lives in Yreka (Siskiyou County), makes a lucrative living answering questions on JustAnswer, a San Francisco-based expert advice platform. Gibbons signed up with Just Answer in 2009, when he was a RV repairman and needed a little extra for beer money. At first, he just posted answers during his lunch breaks. But three years ago, he sold his shop and now answers general fix-it questions about 50 hours a week. In 2021, he made $115,000. And last year, he pulled in about $170,000.
“I’m ashamed to admit it,” Gibbons said. “Back in the day, if I made $300 or $400 a month, I thought I was really styling it.”
Avian specialist August Abbott of Placerville (El Dorado County), who will be 70 in August, also has been answering questions on JustAnswer since 2005 to fund her bird sanctuary, BrokenBirds.org. It accounts for about half her income.
“I don’t know what I would do without it,” said Abbott. “I don’t know what these birds would do.”
And then there’s San Leandro married couple Sabrina Ricci, 35, and Garret Kruger, 34, who started the dinosaur news podcast “I Know Dino” in 2015 and have since quit their jobs to pursue it full-time.
“It definitely started as a passion project,” said Ricci. “We loved dinosaurs as kids, forgot about them as teenagers, and rediscovered them when we were living in New Jersey and went to the American Natural History of Museum in New York.”
Early on, the couple landed podcast interviews with big names in the dinosaur world, such as Philip J. Currie, a dinosaur paleobiology professor at the University of Alberta in Canada and museum curator. When Kruger, a chemical engineer, was laid off from DuPont in 2016, he turned to working full-time on the business. Ricci left her job as product marketing manager at Autodesk in 2021, which she said “was very scary.”
But the couple has no regrets. "I Know Dino" has expanded into books, merchandise, videos, speaking engagements and advertising. The owners said the business grew 78% from April 2021 to April 2022 and the podcast has had 3 million downloads. Still, they have not seen a windfall.
“We make enough money to pay our mortgage, but it’s enough,” Kruger said. “We don’t make what we did make, but we love what we’re doing, so it’s worth it.”
