Urban Hiker SF

Urban Hiker SF participants on Tank Hill. The company's owner, Alexandra Kenin, who splits her time between her urban hiking enterprise and the S.F. marketing agency Wordsmithie, is part of a growth in side hustles.

 Photo by Alexandra Kenin/Urban Hiker SF

When Nikko Mendoza parted ways with his $150,000-a-year job at PG&E in January 2021, he said to himself, “What do I do now?” And then he said, “This is still the greatest country in the world, the American dream is still alive and I’m going to  f— prove it.”

Five years earlier, Mendoza had taught himself to 3D print costumes for his son, who loved to dress up as Marvel heroes. Then in 2018, he turned his 3D printing skills into a side gig from his home in Fairfield, forming Nikko Industries — with a website selling digital templates for costumes, armor and masks and a YouTube channel teaching 3D printing, the latter of which reaped him $20,000 in the first month. Mendoza said he made $50,000 the first year, $250,000 in 2020 and $300,000 in 2022. “I wanted the freedom,” said Mendoza, 37, of his career transition.     

