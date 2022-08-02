“We present: The perfect, purple-loving, wireless bralette for every occasion,” purrs the product description for the lacy Gia Contour lingerie on the Adore Me website.

Throughout its website and promotional material, the online lingerie store confidently engages customers with text that is crafted in an inspired brand voice persona that the company calls “spirited wing woman” – a trusted, yet adventurous friend helping shoppers explore sexy underwear and swimsuits.

In the text above, and some other product descriptions and press releases, spirited wing woman is a robot writing without much human help.

Adore Me has been a beta tester for Writer, a 60-person San Francisco startup that is releasing a new kind of artificial intelligence on Tuesday that can create crafted text based closely on a brand’s existing content – from scratch.

Robots write and edit a lot of what we read online. But up until now humans have dreamt up the idea for the content in the first place, turned the AI loose for a while, and then painstakingly edited the often flavorless or clunky results to give the text the brand voice of the company.

Writer’s new product, called CoWrite, can go beyond that in two key ways that are “really transformational,” says May Habib, the startup’s CEO and co-founder.

First, the CoWrite program analyzes a voluminous amount of a company’s existing content. The CoWrite algorithm gobbled up 12,000 product descriptions before penning its text for the Gia Contour lingerie. The AI determines the typical format for that kind of content and creates an outline with, for example, a catchy introduction, two sentences of description, and a closing sentence with emphasis on a special feature.

Then the program uses a finely tuned calibration to write what it predicts the company would say in its brand voice, based on previous writing. So if past product descriptions highlighted colors and environmentally friendly materials, the AI will do that again. The full description that the AI wrote for the Gia Contour is:

“We present: The perfect, purple-loving, wireless bralette for every occasion. Designed in chalk violet, Gia is the perfect addition to your lingerie drawer. Soft lace gives this bralette a sophisticated look while the wireless design and longline semi-off-the-shoulder sleeves make it super comfy for any day of the week. She’s also designed with floral lace made from partially recycled nylon that’s both comfy andconsciously designed.”

Impressive, no? Congratulations, your spirited wing woman robot just helped you pick out a purple bralette. (The Adore Me site uses female pronouns for some product descriptions.)

“It kind of lives up to the dream of automation,” says Ranjan Roy, vice president of strategy at Adore Me. Roy has compared sales of lingerie described by the AI versus sales of products described by a human writer, and found no significant difference between the two.

That means Adore Me, a New York startup, can use its human staff to work on more complicated and strategic projects. “The ability to take those hours and move people into bigger, higher impact and creative things makes a big difference,” Roy says.

That’s a key point, says Habib, the Harvard-educated CEO of Writer, who previously worked for the global think tank the World Economic Forum. Her startup’s writer robots aren’t taking over the jobs of knowledge workers, she says. The tech is allowing the people at companies to move beyond formulaic writing and focus on strategy and more creative endeavors.

“A lot of the content we are helping automate is the kind of work where the initial creativity comes at the beginning. It’s in conceiving of the channel, conceiving of the campaign, conceiving of the newsletter. And then after a while, it becomes rote and you have built a body of work that you’re proud of. And that’s what AI is great at, you know, pattern-matching based on what you tell it to do very specifically.”

Habib says her startup, which has offices near Union Square, now serves more than 150 leading brands, including Spotify, Pinterest, Twitter and Accenture. Writer’s AI may already be helping you manage your finances with Intuit, or your medical benefits with United Healthcare.

Here’s another example of the CoWrite algorithm at work. See if you can spot which text was written by the AI, and which was written by a human. The prompt was to write advice for creating an engaging newsletter in the brand voice of Writer, Habib’s startup.

One sentence created by either the human or AI was:

“Inboxes are personal spaces. Rather than opting for a hard sell, your newsletter is a place for entertaining and educating your subscribers.”

The competing sentence created by either the human or AI was:

“Your newsletter content should be valuable to your audience. That means it should be helpful, informative, or otherwise useful to them.”

Can you tell which was written by a human and which was written by the AI program? The answer is below.

Writer has raised $26 million in venture capital from heavyweight tech investors Insight Partners, and Gradient Ventures, which is owned by Google’s parent company, Alphabet.

There is also a very human side to the operation: Writer’s employees take joy in gathering at their offices on Geary Street, taking photos under their company sign to mark return-from-COVID days of a big turnout.

And Adore Me points out that despite the AI-penned product descriptions, which make up only some of the product details on the website, their online text is lovingly penned by humans with a high-touch, personal emphasis on customer care.

Quiz answer:

The human wrote this guidance for creating an engaging newsletter. “Inboxes are personal spaces. Rather than opting for a hard sell, your newsletter is a place for entertaining and educating your subscribers.”

The AI wrote this. “Your newsletter content should be valuable to your audience. That means it should be helpful, informative, or otherwise useful to them.”

This article was written entirely by a human. “We would never try to replace a Jeff Elder,” Habib reassures the reporter. Although the AI, no doubt, thinks it could, while picking out a camisole that gorgeously matches your eyes.