Rafael Mandelman virtual public comment

Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, seen in July, has proposed ending virtual public comment during Board of Supervisors meetings.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Public comment at a Board of Supervisors meeting can be a spectacle, sometimes featuring acoustic singalongs, elegant poetry and profane tirades stretching on for hours.

For the last several months of the COVID-19 pandemic, that discourse occurred both in-person and on the phone.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

ashanks@sfexaminer.com