Public comment at a Board of Supervisors meeting can be a spectacle, sometimes featuring acoustic singalongs, elegant poetry and profane tirades stretching on for hours.
For the last several months of the COVID-19 pandemic, that discourse occurred both in-person and on the phone.
But one Supervisor is asking if the board should reverse the policy, put in place shortly after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, which allows public comment to be made from anywhere by simply calling in and waiting in line.
Supervisor Rafael Mandelman requested Tuesday that the board review its policies, which could prompt reflection on the role of public comment in a city that loves direct democracy.
It’s not just public commenters that Mandelman wants present in order to have a voice — it’s supervisors as well.
The Board’s current policies (which Mandelman recently voted in favor of renewing, he acknowledged), allow supervisors to participate in meetings remotely and for telephonic public comment.
Substantive topics, such as the proposal to close off a stretch of Golden Gate Park’s John F. Kennedy Drive to cars, drew hours of opinions from San Franciscans on the phone lines and in-person.
The system functionally allows an endless number of commenters to jump in the phone queue without leaving their couch. Such a system allows easier participation for those who may have a tough time getting to City Hall at 2 p.m. on a Tuesday afternoon. For supervisors, it can mean pacing around legislative chambers waiting to vote and hours-long shifts for the clerks that run their meetings.
“I do think we have to recognize that continuing to allow for unlimited remote public comment, including by callers who may have no relationship to San Francisco, comes at a cost,” Mandelman said.
In introducing his proposal to return to pre-pandemic policies, Mandelman looked around the room and saw a mixture of applause and head-shaking from his colleagues.
Multiple supervisors contacted by The Examiner did not return a request for comment or deferred weighing in until Mandelman's proposal is formalized.
Supervisor Aaron Peskin, the longest tenured member of the board, said he’d wait to see the details before taking a position. However, he did say he has mixed feelings on the issue.
“In a participatory democracy at the local level we want to encourage the maximum amount of participation and hear from our constituents,” Peskin said. “On the other hand, in the age of the internet, global connections and San Francisco’s high profile and national visibility, it can be a recipe for silliness with people calling in from points far away from San Francisco, which is just a huge waste of time and does not help move government forward.”
Mandelman proposed that supervisors be required to attend meetings in-person and that remote public comment be allowed only to accommodate a person with a disability.
Those who disagree with Mandelman can still call in and tell him during public comment.
