Court delay protest

Protesters rally over court delays in front of the Hall of Justice on Friday.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

San Francisco’s backlog of criminal trials continues to persist, in contrast to progress in some neighboring counties, leaving hundreds of people to wait beyond their deadline for a timely court hearing.

At the beginning of 2022, there were nearly 250 people in San Francisco jails whose trial date had passed, The Examiner previously reported. The number of people in jail has dropped to 150. But there are still more than 550 individuals both in and out of custody whose trial deadlines have passed, according to data from the San Francisco Public Defender’s Office.

Stephanie Irving, partner of client Vincent Campbell

Stephanie Irving, partner of defendant Vincent Campbell, whose trial deadline has passed, speaks at a rally in front of the Hall of Justice on Friday as San Francisco Public Defender Mano Raju listens.

