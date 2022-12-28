spotlight Woman charged in murder of two children in Bayview By James Salazar | Examiner staff writer James Salazar News Producer Author twitter Author email Dec 28, 2022 Dec 28, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Green-Pulliam was arrested by San Francisco police officers at her house on Navy Road in the Bayview District on Friday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A woman has been charged in the deaths of two young children who were found unresponsive in a Bayview District home last week, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.Paulesha Green-Pulliam, 34, faces two counts of murder in addition to other charges and could be sentenced to life without the possibility of parole if convicted. Man arrested for hate crime following viral TikTok at East Bay In-N-Out The video has garnered over 13 million views Green-Pulliam was arrested by San Francisco police officers at her house on Navy Road in the Bayview District on Friday. The father of the two victims, a one-year-old girl and a five-year-old girl, called emergency services on the morning of December 23rd to report that his two children were unresponsive. Police responded to the call and administered life-saving measures but both children were pronounced dead at the scene. “My heart breaks for this family,” said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. “I offer them my deepest condolences and unwavering commitment to seeking justice.”Green-Pulliam's arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. An investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415 575-4444. Golden Gate Bridge 'sings' again due to atmospheric river The eerie noise first went viral on social media in June 2020 Place a free digital obituaryWe provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started. Place an obituary jsalazar@sfexaminer.com@jamesbewriting Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Paulesha Green-pulliam Count Criminal Law Law Crime Police Officer Murder Bayview District Police Condolence James Salazar News Producer James Salazar is a social media producer and a digital news producer for The Examiner. Author twitter Author email Follow James Salazar Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you You May Also Like Was your Thanksgiving spread better than lemurs, chimps' at S.F. Zoo? As many in San Francisco enjoyed turkey and its fixings on Thursday, some of the zoo's primates enjoyed a festive feast of their own Remembering Fred Ross Jr., legendary organizer for social justice Ross’ work had an impact far beyond labor organizing both nationally and internationally. Interfaith Winter Shelter to return to San Francisco The shelter will rotate between five different locations in SOMA and Cathedral Hill and will offer between 30 to 80 beds nightly San Francisco to host international economic forum in 2023 Governor Gavin Newsom reiterated San Francisco’s "deep cultural and economic ties with the Asia-Pacific region" Local artist Paul Madonna severely injured in collision The award-winning author and sketch artist was struck head-on by a speeding car on Sunday; the driver fled the scene Trying to have kids in S.F.? Tell us your story Have you or your partner sought fertility treatment? The Examiner wants to hear from you Load more {{title}} {{summary}} The Latest Entertainment How a Stan Lee story in San Francisco set stage for Avengers' debut Crime Man arrested after allegedly setting fire to Pleasant Hill apartment building News Landmark wage increase for UC student workers still keep some below poverty line Bay Area News Environment Bay Area crab season is finally here, with a catch Transit As Muni turns 110, here's how you can (sort of) ride its original routes News Environment Sea stars are critical to healthy oceans. Can they be saved from climate change? Findings Carr trouble: Raiders change QBs ahead of clash with 49ers Local Events Commentary and Opinion articles curated by the Examiner staff Forum Opinion California is embracing the wrong strategy for carbon sequestration Latest e-Edition San Francisco e-Edition San Francisco