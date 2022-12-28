24726051_web1_SFPD-e1500669678601-768×512

Green-Pulliam was arrested by San Francisco police officers at her house on Navy Road in the Bayview District on Friday. 

A woman has been charged in the deaths of two young children who were found unresponsive in a Bayview District home last week, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

Paulesha Green-Pulliam, 34, faces two counts of murder in addition to other charges and could be sentenced to life without the possibility of parole if convicted. 

