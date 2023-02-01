Cited bench at Mirabel Avenue San Francisco Bernal Heights

The San Francisco Department of Public Works last month started issuing removal notices for a number of benches on the sidewalk of Mirabel Avenue, which residents say are for neighbors, visitors and everyone's use, following a 311 complaint of sidewalk encroachments.

 Joelle Chartier

Residents in San Francisco’s Bernal Heights have received extensions to address the citations of their neighborhood benches, which they feared would mark the end of a community tradition. 

Mirabel benches at risk of being removed by SFDPW

