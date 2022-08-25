Life in the Tenderloin could soon get a little bit brighter.

A zoning change unanimously approved by the Planning Commission on Thursday would essentially re-legalize neon signs in the heart of the neighborhood. The legislation would make it easier to restore the nearly 100 historic neon signs in the neighborhood and allow SROs and ground floor businesses to install new ones.

bschneider@sfexaminer.com

@urbenschneider

Infrastructure reporter

Benjamin Schneider is the Examiner's housing, transportation and infrastructure reporter.

