San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, seen speaking at a town hall in Chinatown on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, asked her supporters in the S.F. Democratic County Central Committee to cast a vote for "no endorsement" for the fall election. The committee ultimately voted to endorse her opponent, John Hamasaki.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Rather than lose, it’s sometimes better to not play the game.

That was the strategy employed by District Attorney Brooke Jenkins’ campaign this week during the San Francisco Democratic County Central Committee’s endorsement process.

