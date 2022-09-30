Rather than lose, it’s sometimes better to not play the game.
That was the strategy employed by District Attorney Brooke Jenkins’ campaign this week during the San Francisco Democratic County Central Committee’s endorsement process.
The SF DCCC ultimately endorsed Jenkins’ opponent, attorney John Hamasaki, with third candidate Joe Alioto Veronese winning second place.
Not a single vote in the ranked-choice process was cast for Jenkins, whose campaign instructed supporters — including prominent politicians who have publicly endorsed her — to cast a vote for “no endorsement.”
Jenkins’ campaign knew she did not have enough votes to win the DCCC endorsement outright, but hoped enough delegates would be on the fence that “no endorsement” would win out over any one candidate.
It’s a common strategy employed by a candidate who knows they’re unlikely to win an outright endorsement.
Instead, Hamasaki earned enough votes to secure the official endorsement with 11 votes, compared to the eight who voted no endorsement and eight who abstained. Six of the 33 members did not cast any votes.
To Jenkins’ campaign and her supporters, the process illustrates the rift within San Francisco’s Democratic party. It also endorsed District Attorney Chesa Boudin, who voters in the overwhelmingly Democratic city recalled in June.
“Due to members abstaining and lowering the vote threshold, he was able to squeak by and earn the endorsement with barely a third of DCCC votes,” said Anika Steig, a Jenkins campaign consultant. “The DCCC endorsed Chesa Boudin and has now endorsed a candidate (Hamasaki) who has stated that the DA's office should be defunded. The body is out of step with San Francisco voters who want a safer City.”
Naturally, Hamasaki touted the endorsement.
“I have to say, I was expecting much more drama, but every vote cast went my way, which was just mind-blowing,” Hamasaki said in a Twitter thread following the vote.
Hamasaki interpreted the vote as a signal that the party is tired of “politics as usual.”
“Enough of the corruption, the insider deals, the backroom politics, and the dark money backers,” Hamasaki wrote. “We need public safety and accountability in S.F., but we need to do it beyond politics. That's why I jumped in, a political newcomer, to shake up the old ways of doing things.”
Veronese, the party’s second-ranked choice, also welcomed the results.
“Shocking rejection: Democratic party endorsing my campaign and abandons acting-DA Brooke Jenkins. I'm grateful,” Veronese tweeted.
Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, whose proxy voted “no endorsement,” told The Examiner he’s standing by his endorsement of Jenkins.
“I have found her to be responsive to my office and neighborhoods and community groups that I represent,” said Mandelman, who won the Democratic endorsement in his own race for reelection. “I’m supportive of some of the moves she is making around drug sales and once again prosecuting drug sales and I think she is serious about some of the other public safety challenges that my constituents are concerned about.”