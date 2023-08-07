Valerie Vanderheiden has been going to St. Mary’s Medical Center for the last 45 years for treatment and is one of many patients concerned about how their quality of care might diminish if the hospital is sold to UCSF.
“There's just a difference in night and day of how you feel when you're treated in a small community hospital,” said Vanderheiden. “Versus when you go to UCSF.”
St. Mary’s is San Francisco’s oldest operating hospital but after recent administration upheaval in the last few years, its fate is uncertain. Negotiations have already begun between the hospital’s current operator, Dignity Health, and its possible new owner, UCSF.
The hospital’s doctors, many of whom have been there for decades, have spoken up about how they want to be part of the discussion over St. Mary’s fate, to ensure that the quality of care they provide won’t be affected by new ownership. Now, their patients are hoping to make their voices heard as well.
Vanderheiden said she is familiar with UCSF because her husband has received care there over the years.
However, she said she’s been frustrated because of a long wait time for appointments, a revolving door of doctors, and other issues.
“It takes somebody who knows you and knows really what your medical needs are and what your condition is,” she said.
Having a connection with her doctor is important to Vanderheiden, and she’s relieved she’s been able to find that at St. Mary’s. But with the impending sale, she said she worries about how things might change.
Rita Clunies-Ross, another St. Mary’s patient who also lives in the neighborhood, shares these concerns as well.
Clunies-Ross hasn’t been a patient at the hospital as long as Vanderheiden, only 20 years, but she’s come to rely on their care for a host of ailments she’s dealt with over her lifetime, including ovarian and breast cancer.
Ex // Top Stories
In today's ExTech&AI: Why is Elon Musk is going after a nonprofit fighting hate?
Local parents spend more per child and substantially more on technology
“That worked out because I'm still here,” she said. “Everything I needed was there.”
Clunies-Ross hasn’t had bad experiences with UCSF, which she was referred to when she suffered a bout of skin cancer, but she acknowledges that the experience was “different.”
“I say different like you don't have that same sense of personalized care,” she said. “I don't want St. Mary's to become a corporate mill.”
She’s seen how much of an impact the hospital has on the Pandhandle neighborhood because she lives just a short walk away. The Sister Mary Philippa clinic, which caters to The City’s unhoused population, is a particularly important fixture, she said.
“They take care of the neighborhood,” she said. “They take care of the people that are in need, really in need.”
News of the potential sale rattled Clunies-Ross, Vanderheiden, and other patients. While the hope is that the 166-year-old hospital will maintain its current reputation, it's unclear yet how negotiations will proceed.
UCSF CEO Suresh Gunasekaran told The Examiner in an interview last month that negotiations are in an early stage, and the first step is to start getting to know the site, the staff, and the community.
"There are still several things that have to happen. The major part of it is called due diligence," he said. "That's where we get to spend more time within the facilities, meeting the people, getting to talk to leadership, getting to talk to physician leaders, getting to look at the facilities."
In response to concerns about the quality of care at UCSF, a spokesperson told The Examiner on Friday that they “are committed to providing high quality care and exceptional patient services at all our facilities.”
There have been no updates in the discussion over the possible sale of St. Mary’s to UCSF.