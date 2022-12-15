Mask Required sign San Francisco

The City is not planning to require people in public indoor spaces this winter to wear masks, which stores like the Russian grocer Europa Plus still did earlier this year. 

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

San Francisco public health officials are warning that now's the time to get your bivalent COVID-19 booster and begin masking indoors again.

But don't expect a legal mandate to come down anytime soon.

