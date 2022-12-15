But Dr. Susan Philip, The City's health officer, said officials are "encouraging people to act on the knowledge that we've gained during the pandemic."
"We're not mandating that you do it. But I'm telling you right now, it is a great idea to mask on transit and to mask indoors, and we should be doing it," Philip said. "We all need to really understand the power of vaccination. San Francisco was a leader worldwide during COVID, because of the rate at which our residents and people here got vaccinated ... We need to do that for flu as well."
As of Wednesday, 31% of The City's residents had gotten an updated shot. While that's among the highest rates in the state, it's a far lower percentage than the 86% of San Franciscans who have completed their initial series.
San Francisco health experts are urging more residents to get the bivalent booster.
San Francisco dropped its vaccine mandate for bars, gyms, restaurants and other public indoor spaces in March. The requirement never extended to additional doses, only requiring people to have completed their initial series.
But COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have climbed lately, with the most recently published seven-day rolling average of the former (207) and total of the latter (114) in San Francisco exceeding the same figures from a year ago, when masks, vaccinations or both were required to enter many indoor spaces.
Flu and RSV cases, meanwhile, have already exceeded levels of the previous two years, when masking — and social distancing before it — was not just recommended, but required.
Philip said that is because COVID-19 tests and vaccines are more readily available now than previous points of the pandemic, "the requirement to have citywide mandates in that same way is no longer there."
"But what I would say is that I still feel very strongly as a health officer we should be doing those things, and so that's why I'm encouraging people to maintain these practices that keep themselves and others safe," she added.
Dr. Gabe Ortiz, a UCSF infectious disease specialist who spoke alongside Philip on Thursday, said that rapid COVID-19 tests are "a great resource" ahead of planned gatherings in the next few weeks, and that it's best to test as close as possible to any events.
The White House on Thursday reopened its free test-ordering program, allowing every household to get four tests ahead of the holidays. The U.S. Postal Service will begin shipping the tests on Monday, and you can order yours here.
Philip said that she is "hopeful" there won't be a "large bump" in COVID-19, flu or RSV infections after the holidays, particularly if recommendations to wear a high-quality mask — like an N95, KN95 or KF94 — and get vaccinated against the coronavirus and flu are followed.
But a mandate isn't coming.
