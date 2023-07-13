Ambulance parks in front of San Francisco City Hall

An American Medical Response's ambulance parks on display during “San Francisco EMS Day” on Civic Center Plaza in front of San Francisco City Hall, Thursday, May 19, 2016.

 Ekevara Kitpowsong/Special to TheExaminer

As San Francisco expands training for community paramedics to put people experiencing a mental health crisis on emergency psychiatric holds, some involved with the crisis feel that the effort is not solving the root of the problem.

There are currently 55 community paramedics trained to authorize 5150 holds, or an involuntary 72-hour hold at a psychiatric facility for those experiencing a behavioral health crisis that poses a possible danger to themselves or others.

