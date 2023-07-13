As San Francisco expands training for community paramedics to put people experiencing a mental health crisis on emergency psychiatric holds, some involved with the crisis feel that the effort is not solving the root of the problem.
There are currently 55 community paramedics trained to authorize 5150 holds, or an involuntary 72-hour hold at a psychiatric facility for those experiencing a behavioral health crisis that poses a possible danger to themselves or others.
This ability was previously available to police or behavioral health clinicians. As The City embraces this alternative, an additional 23 paramedics are expected to complete the six-week training program.
But for Javier Bremond, the human rights organizer for the Coalition on Homelessness in San Francisco, this program isn't addressing the real issue: Making sure that people in crisis are connected to resources after the hold is over.
Sometimes, these vulnerable people wind up back where they started and eventually get put in another 5150 hold.
"It's like you're asking them to do the same thing over and over again," said Bremond.
Those on the other side, who process the holds when they arrive, share the same concerns.
"We do have people who come in, who have been in the system, had been in holds in the past who do come into our departments," said Dr. Malini Singh, the vice chief at the Department of Emergency Services at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center.
"There's a subpopulation who don't get linked adequately to resources, whether it's lack of resources, or lack of follow up, or lack of compliance."
The lack of resources for follow-up care has become more apparent in recent years as the number of emergency room visits related to behavioral health issues has spiked since the coronavirus pandemic, she said.
"As an emergency physician, I'm very well aware that there are social resources that are drying up everywhere, not just people with mental health issues, but people who have a lack of housing or lack of food, or lack of linkage to primary care," she said.
"There's a fundamental misunderstanding of the way to treat folks who have substance use or mental health disorders," said Bremond.
According to a city press release last week announcing the expansion of the 5150 program, there were 13,669 5150 holds treated at the six largest local medical centers in The City during the 2021-22 fiscal year.
More than 2,500 of those holds were conducted at San Francisco Psychiatric Emergency Services and were attributed to 1,985 people, according to the San Francisco Department of Public Health, showing that a good proportion of the holds are done on the same person more than once.
While the holds might not answer the problem altogether, San Francisco Fire Department Capt. Jonathan Baxter said training these paramedics to handle mental health crises is also a good way to build community.
"It's an addition to this new level of service here in San Francisco, with, again, the goal of reimagining public safety by being able to direct a one-stop service to an individual, continuing that compassionate engagement with that individual with very familiar faces and individuals," he said.
"When the community paramedics arrive on scene, they evaluate the scene, they engage in active listening, providing care, compassion services," said Baxter.
The ultimate goal of these teams, he said, is to encourage the person in crisis to seek help voluntarily.
"They're left with a contact, which is basically an engagement, where those community paramedics when they see that person again on the street, they're going to stop, and they're going to say hello and they can offer them some water, some services, some shelter, if they will take it," he said.
But the community paramedics are not the only ones responding to these incidents. The Coalition on Homelessness has run the Compassionate Alternative Response Team, or CART, for the past few years.
CART was started in 2020 as an alternative to the police response to homelessness, formed through planning with several city departments and community partners.
It's a community-based nonprofit, where staff in the community go through training and are sent out in teams to respond to situations involving unhoused people in a "compassionate" alternative to policing, said Bremond.
But The City has yet to invest in it despite it being a cheap alternative, said Bremond.
"I think what The City really doesn't want is to take any money away from the police," said Bremond.
Meanwhile, the community paramedics program is likely to continue growing.
Right now, a paramedic captain has to be with a community paramedic team for a 5150 hold to be authorized. Eventually, the goal is to have paramedics on every team be able to do this, said Baxter, "so there's not a delay in the continuity of care with this individual."
For Bremond, the issue isn't as simple as getting more people into facilities, whether voluntarily or involuntarily.
"The whole story that they say in public health classes is, like, there's a bunch of folks who are dying at the bottom of the river and you can keep trying to work with them," he said. "But maybe you should go upstream and see why all these people are falling into this downstream."
He continued, "I think what we need to shift the focus to is to the upstream part of it, where we're talking about prevention, we're talking about how to not get folks in the situation where they need to be 5150'd."