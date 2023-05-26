After nearly three decades in operation, Old Navy is closing its flagship San Francisco store when its lease expires on July 1.
But the Gap-owned brand says it isn't leaving The City entirely.
Gap Inc. announced the closure on Friday, joining a growing list of companies rethinking their real-estate footprints in the downtown area. The company told The Examiner it is already scouting properties in downtown San Francisco that will better serve the business' needs, as well as that of its customers.
"Old Navy is always evaluating its real estate portfolio to ensure a healthy fleet of stores that can provide the best possible experience for our customers," a Gap Inc. spokesperson told The Examiner.
"Since our Market Street store opened in the 1990s, the way we leverage flagship locations has changed."
The company said it has deep roots in San Francisco and remains "committed to the city."
Gap renovated its 2 Folsom St. Headquarters last year, opening four "laboratory" stores for the brands it owns, including Old Navy, where customers can watch each brand's creative team work on their respective clothing lines.
The San Francisco Business Times reported in January that Gap-owned Banana Republic plans to open a new flagship store at 152 Geary St., which will be smaller than its recently shuttered location inside the Westfield mall.
Since the pandemic, a slew of retailers have closed their Union Square locations.
Ex // Top Stories
The only criminalized art form in the U.S. gets gallery treatment at a new SF show
Qantas hadn't flown into or out of San Francisco since April 5, 2020
San Francisco ranked seventh nationally based on five factors: park access, park equity, park acreage, park investment, and park amenities
At the beginning of May, Nordstrom announced that it would close its two locations — a flagship store in Westfield mall on and a Nordstrom Rack down the street — by August.
Days later, Coco Republic, a high-end Australian furniture seller, announced that it would close its Union Square store, joining the likes of Saks Off 5th, Anthropologie, H&M and Uniqlo in shuttering operations. Coco Republic's eventual closure preceded the expected opening of a nearby Ikea later this year.
These closures have been attributed to different factors, such as the pandemic accelerating the rise of e-commerce and the lack of traffic in the area.
Mayor London Breed addressed the shift to online shopping on Friday after a tour with Noe Valley merchants.
"It's a different time," said Breed. "Retail is going to change, it's not going to be what it was, especially in a place that you can have your deliveries of Sephora and everything else on the tip of your phone, to get stuff sent to your house almost instantaneously."
But not every company is dealing with beleaguered brick and mortar locations.
Ross Dress For Less plans on opening a 40,000 square-foot store in the old Saks Off Fifth space, which is a block away from its store at 799 Market St.
After purchasing the building for $63 million last year, Chanel will move in to the Williams-Sonoma Union Square store after the latter's lease expires in 2024. Tourists and wealthy shoppers continue to visit high-end retail stores downtown, even as general foot traffic declines.
Although Old Navy is exploring a way to remain in downtown San Francisco, its owner is meaningfully reducing its presence in The City. As part of previously announced layoffs, Gap indicated to state employment officials this week that it will lay off 663 workers in San Francisco.