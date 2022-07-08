It was an otherwise ordinary day when Zoanne Theriault Nordstrom first noticed a group of men driving heavy equipment into the dirt near her home.
Ever the nosey neighbor, she asked what they were doing in Glen Canyon, a scrubby open space where she spent long afternoons with her three boys. When they told her they were drilling test borings for a future freeway to cut through the park, she responded: “The hell it is!”
That fateful afternoon in 1965 touched off what would eventually become known as the “freeway revolt” — one of The City’s early environmental battles waged by three Glen Park residents — Nordstrom, and her two friends Joan Seiwald and Geri Arkush, at a time when few took women seriously in the halls of power.
“My mother liked making good trouble,” said Marcus Theriault, 60, Zoanne’s youngest who was in a stroller when she confronted the surveyors in the park. The threat of the freeway “was ground zero for motivating my mom.”
The trio formed the Save Glen Park Committee in the fall of 1965, writing letters, penning op-eds and rallying others in nearby neighborhoods to their cause. Eventually, their issue made it on the Board of Supervisors, where it was met with passive indifference, often getting pushed to subsequent meetings after the women sat waiting through hours of bureaucratic discussion.
“This was a very white, male-dominated government system at the time,” said Evelyn Rose, director and founder of the Glen Park Neighborhood’s History Project. “They’d get there and see the nine items on the agenda. They were always last.”
Glen Park in the 1960s was not the tony village that exists today. It was a working-class neighborhood — “poverty gulch'' as one of Seiwald’s relatives put it.
"They thought Glen Park was a ‘bucolic backwater’ and (were) calling us ‘dumb housewives,'" said Seiwald in a 2016 interview. “They didn’t want the working class in The City.”
They also didn’t want the wives of teachers and longshoremen standing in the way of unfettered progress, noted Rose. And in those days, progress possessed four wheels.
“Back in the '60s, it was pro-car,” said Lisa Seiwald, Joan’s daughter. “We worshiped the automobile.”
But Glen Park and its craggy, wild flower-filled canyon was a nucleus of the neighborhood, and the thought of losing it was inconceivable.
“Going to the park was kind of a full-time job. That was what we did,” said Lisa Siewald, who recalled spending long hours in the sandbox and on the swings with her five siblings.
“When they say it takes a village, it takes a playground,” said Theriault. “It brought dozens of kids together. You woke up; you didn't have a plan; you just went to (Glen) Park. Like, oh, are we playing basketball today? Or football? Or just searching the canyon? Trying to build a tree fort? You know, just being a kid and going home when the street lights came on.”
To save this vital resource, the trio became notorious fixtures at City Hall. But after long hours wasted in meetings and with babysitting bills racking up, Nordstrom needed to nudge the snail's pace of bureaucracy along: So instead of leaving her kids at home, she brought her boisterous brood to the meetings and let them run wild.
Suddenly, their agenda item came up for discussion. “They put us last because they were hoping we’d go away,” said Nordstrom in the interview with Rose. “Not yet.”
They made such a ruckus that City Engineer Clifford Geertz disparagingly dubbed them “the gum tree girls” after Glen Park’s eucalyptus, which still stood in the way of the future freeway. Like blue gums that swayed in the canyon breeze, the group was an impediment to City Hall’s notion of progress.
The Gum Tree Girls were not the first to stop a freeway in Glen Park. Before their efforts, another strong-willed woman successfully kept it clear of cars. Minnie Straub Baxter, a Glen Park native, had grown up steeped in the feminist energy of the local suffragists of the early 1900s.
In 1958, when Baxter caught wind of murmurings about a crosstown expressway that would cut through the park, “she galvanized the neighborhood,” said Rose. “She picked up all that moxie and suffrage activism she had witnessed and went up against the freeway.”
So when the next attempt surfaced like a concrete specter a decade later, Baxter joined the Gum Tree Girls. Throughout the 1960s, The City would try three times to jam plans for the freeway through. But each time, the Gum Tree Girls would rise up against it.
“The fact that we still have 70 acres of open space in the heart of San Francisco is mainly because of their activism and their moxie to stand up at a time when women were still considered not to have a voice,” said Rose.
This weekend, Glen Park is celebrating this history with a festival dedicated to the Gum Tree Girls at a moment when women's rights have been rolled back and curtailed by the nation’s highest court.
The festival will feature a 30-minute video of the Gum Tree Girls as well as speeches, and performances by local dancers and bands.
“We’re able to use this history to move forward and to continue to stand up for our rights and just remember the moxie of these women, and you know how they got it done,” said Rose. “They got the vote, they stopped the freeway and we can do it again.”
The event will also memorialize Nordstrom, who last year lost a battle with the coronavirus.
“I think (the freeway revolt) taught her that it doesn't go away. You gotta keep fighting,” said Theriault. “There are always battles to fight.”