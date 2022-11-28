Having a car in San Francisco, for many, means mastering the art of city parking. And what a fitful practice it can be.
Finding a spot to rest your metal steed is hard enough — then add in hills, time limits and one way streets. Street sweeping schedules prompt weekly nightmares. A man named Carlos, who works at The City’s impound lot in SoMa, has heard me cry more than once.
According to data from The City’s DataSF database, since 2018, 2,376,891 citations were issued for street cleaning violations, for a total of $190,145,764 in fines. In the same time frame, there have been 450 police incident reports of vehicles impounded.
This year alone, San Francisco 311 has received 11,866 requests to tow vehicles that were blocking driveways, according to DataSF's 311 case log.
But for a fraction of city car owners, the rigmarole of S.F. roads culminate in a different phenomenon. Since 2018, 272 incidence reports have been filed for cars deemed “misplaced.”
happy friday the 13th i just spent an hour locating my car because i forgot where i parked it last night
Not everyone that's found themselves in this “Dude, Where’s My Car”-type predicament files a report. Like Jacob K, an S.F. resident in his twenties who requested his last name not be used, to avoid being “perceived as ‘loses his car guy’ if someone were to google (him)”. K stepped outside one day and realized he wasn’t sure where he’d parked.
“So I do not have a garage parking spot, I park out on the street. And so what that leads to is just on a regular basis, having to kind of shuffle play musical chairs with the parking spots,” said K. “For a short minute, it was a little bit of a heart attack moment where I thought, did my car get towed? What happened?”
thought my car was towed/stolen so i went to the police station & called toyota & went through this whole process only to end with my mom finding my car in the parking lot…i was looking for my car in the wrong parking lot…sorry to the ladies who saw me crying, happy saturday!
K was able to find his vehicle in 20 minutes by wandering the streets of his neighborhood. He chalks the situation up to a busy schedule, with “moving the car at times as an afterthought.”
“It's a situation where at 7:30 a.m. you jump out of bed and go move the car, because you remember it's street sweeping day and because you want to avoid the ticket. It’s almost $100,” said K.
SF pro tip: if you forgot where you parked your car, just wait until you get an eventual street sweeping ticket. you can look up your ticket online via license plate and see the exact address of the infraction.
District 3, comprising North Beach, Nob Hill and the Financial District, had 41 incidence reports and led the pack in misplaced vehicles reported to the San Francisco Police Department. Districts 5, 6 and 8 — NoPa/Hayes Valley, SoMa, and Castro/Noe Valley areas — followed closely, with 37, 36 and 35 reports filed, respectively. The district with the fewest claims was 11, Oceanview and the Excelsior, with just five vanishing vehicles.
Misplaced Vehicles by Supervisor District
This map illustrates misplaced vehicles by Supervisor District. Each color corresponds to a district, indicated by the legend in the right hand corner.
But it comes with the territory, said K, “That's just part of city life, frequently shuffling your car around.”