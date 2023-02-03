One of the most iconic parades in the country returns to — or more accurately, hops into — the streets of downtown San Francisco on Saturday.
The City’s historic Chinese New Year parade kicks off at 5:15 p.m., and will feature dozens of vendors, floats, lion dancers and more as it winds through the heart of the Financial District.
Here’s everything you need to know about watching the upcoming parade ringing in the Year of the Rabbit, whether you’re attending the festivities in-person or watching from your living room.
Route
The parade begins at 2nd and Market Streets and will swerve to Geary Boulevard, down Post Street, work its way around Union Square, and end in Chinatown at Kearny Street and Columbus Avenue by approximately 8 p.m. The full parade map can be viewed here.
Tickets
Attending the parade is free, however you must purchase tickets to sit in the bleachers along the streets, which have all been sold out. Those who bought tickets are advised to be seated in their assigned section by 4 p.m.
Bleachers are organized by section as follows:
Section A, Kearny Street (Between Washington & Jackson Streets)
Section B, Kearny Street (between California & Sacramento Streets)
Section C, Post St. (between Grant Ave and Kearny Streets)
Section E, Geary St (between Stockton and Powell Streets)
For attendees watching without seats, officials noted that the parade tends to become more crowded the closer it gets to Chinatown.
Transportation
Officials highly advised attendees take public transportation to the parade. The SFMTA recommended the easiest way to get to the parade is by using the Market Street Subway at the Montgomery Station, which is close to the beginning of the route. Guests may also use the Powell Station to access the parade at Union Square.
Multiple Muni lines will have adjusted routes as early as as 10 a.m. Click here for a complete breakdown of its special parade schedule.
BART has not said if they will be running added trains.
Parking is available at various lots and garages around the parade route, which can be viewed here.
Officials have not announced an official list of who will be featured in this year’s parade. The event usually includes an eclectic range of participants, including local school groups, college marching bands, lion dancers, dozens of floats and the traditional grand finale, the Golden Dragon. Check back here for a complete rundown of participants for this year’s parade.
Actor Rich Ting, a former Archbishop Riordan High School quarterback who has appeared in shows like NCIS: LA, Supergirl and Chicago P.D., will be the grand marshal and celebrity chef Martin Yan, who lives in The City and hosts the award-winning cooking show “Yan Can Cook,” will be the honorary marshal.
Street Closures
According to the SFMTA, here are the following streets that will be closed and when they will be shut down.
2nd St, between Market and Mission, 2 p.m
Market, between 2nd St & Geary, 3 p.m.
Geary, between Market and Powell, 3 p.m.
Powell, between Geary and Post, 3 p.m.
Post, between Kearny to Powell, 3 p.m.
Kearny, between Geary and Pacific, 3 p.m.
Transit officials said the streets will reopen after the parade is clear and streets are cleaned, at approximately 9:30 p.m.
Television
If you can’t make it to The City in person, the event will also be broadcasted live on KTVU (English broadcast) and on KTSF (Chinese Broadcast) from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A replay of the broadcast will also be shown on KTVU Plus from 9 p.m to 11 p.m. on Saturday and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday and on KTSF from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, 4 a.m. to 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday and 3 a.m. to 5 a.m. on Monday.