The parade begins at 2nd and Market Streets and will swerve to Geary Boulevard, down Post Street, work its way around Union Square, and end in Chinatown at Kearny Street and Columbus Avenue.

 Chinese New Year Festival & Parade

One of the most iconic parades in the country returns to — or more accurately, hops into — the streets of downtown San Francisco on Saturday.

The City’s historic Chinese New Year parade kicks off at 5:15 p.m., and will feature dozens of vendors, floats, lion dancers and more as it winds through the heart of the Financial District.

