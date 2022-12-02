Traveling around the holidays is a great way to break the bank. The cost of flights goes up, places to stay become tough to secure and expenditures from gift-giving traditions can add some heft to a price tag.
Lodging is usually about a fifth of the cost of a vacation. It's also one of the easiest ways to cut expenditures, for the savvy. The question is, what type of place should you book?
On the surface, AirBnB's may seem cheaper than hotels, but their actual out-of-pocket cost varies greatly depending on the type of rental you need.
According to a global study performed by Price4Limo, a travel and charter company, the initial price differential between booking an AirBnB versus a hotel room is consistently in the short-term rental company's favor. However, the dataset does not make a distinction between whole-house AirBnB's and private-room AirBnB's, which are subject to different municipal fees and regulations.
S.F. levies a 14% "transient occupancy" tax on all vacation rentals, which is calculated from the total cost of booking, including a host's cleaning fees. Hotels and AirBnB listings are both subject, but the actual expenditure falls on guests.
"Fees", on the other hand, vary commercially. In an AirBnB listing, that can include added costs for cleaning, extra guests, a security deposit, the AirBnB service fee and even a "value added tax" for guests from certain countries. Hotels typically have "resort fees" that grant access to certain amenities, like parking or a spa.
In combination, these hidden costs can really sandbag an otherwise great trip. On the bright side, in The City, it doesn't make much of a difference.
Upgraded Points, a travel company, found that hotels are cheaper than a stay in a whole-house AirBnB in 46 out of 50 cities in major metropolitan areas of the U.S., including San Francisco — $132 cheaper per night here last year, to be exact. However, in the same study, private-room AirBnB's here beat hotels by $86 per night.
If these prices are making you reconsider your travel plans, don't fret: Insider Reviews found three local cities that have cheaper hotels than AirBnB's: Santa Cruz, San Jose and Oakland.
