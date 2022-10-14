Marshall Beach
Paul Madonna

The Batteries to Bluffs Trail, which opened in 2007, is one of the great additions to the City in the past few decades. Created by staff and volunteers from the Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy, the National Park Service and the Presidio Trust, the 3,664-foot trail runs from the bluffs just south of the Golden Gate Bridge, weaves down a blue-green serpentinite hillside to Marshall’s Beach, and climbs back up to Battery Crosby, near the sand ladder to Baker Beach. More than 500 box steps made of pressure-treated wood were installed to make the trail, with materials delivered by helicopter to avoid damaging the sensitive surrounding habitat.

With its stunning views of the Golden Gate Bridge, the Marin Headlands, Baker Beach and the Pacific Ocean, the Batteries to Bluffs Trail is a worthy complement to the equally dazzling, and much more heavily used, Lands End Trail a mile southwest.

Gary Kamiya is a writer and journalist based in San Francisco. He is the author, with Paul Madonna, of "Spirits of San Francisco: Voyages Through the Unknown City."

Paul Madonna is an award-winning artist and best-selling author whose blend of drawing and storytelling has been heralded as an “all new art form.” His most recent book is "You Know Exactly," the third in his All Over Coffee series.