“Zen at the Zoo” will take place across three separate one-hour classes held on April 29, July 23, and Oct. 13.

Downward dog is about to turn into downward giraffe at the San Francisco Zoo.

The zoo on Wednesday announced it will be hosting a series of yoga classes right in the heart of its zebra and giraffe filled African Savanna.

