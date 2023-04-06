Downward dog is about to turn into downward giraffe at the San Francisco Zoo.
The zoo on Wednesday announced it will be hosting a series of yoga classes right in the heart of its zebra and giraffe filled African Savanna.
“Zen at the Zoo” will take place across three separate one-hour classes held on April 29, July 23, and Oct. 13 in its “Donga,” the public viewing area that sits in the middle of the Leanne B. Roberts African Savanna. Participating yogis will be surrounded by giraffes, zebras, ostriches and more African animals roaming throughout the exhibit.
Registration is open now. Tickets cost $25 per session for members, and $50 for the general public, which includes a zoo admission ticket for the full day.
The sessions will feature Vinyasa Flow, a yoga style which unites breath to movement while offering a variety of poses.
“You will flow between postures while building strength, endurance, balance and mental focus,” officials said. “Expect a well-rounded practice involving sun salutations, standing and seated postures and a strong focus on the power of breath.”
The sessions will start at 9 a.m., rain or shine, are suitable for all skill levels and will be conducted by a certified yoga instructor. Participants must be at least 18-years-old and are asked to bring their own yoga mat, water and a towel.
“By attending the yoga classes at the Zoo, you are connecting directly to the animals and their environments while providing financial support of the Zoo’s mission-driven efforts,” officials wrote.
Digital Producer
@gregoryhwong
Greg Wong is a social media producer and writer for the San Francisco Examiner.
