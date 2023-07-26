West Nile Virus Mosquitoes

A lab worker examines trapped mosquitoes for signs of West Nile Virus and other diseases at the Orange County Mosquito and Vector Control District laboratory in Garden Grove, California on June 27, 2023.

West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes just 30 miles south of San Francisco in Palo Alto, the Santa Clara Vector Control District announced Tuesday.

The most common and serious vector-borne disease in California, there have been more than 7,500 cases and over 300 deaths reported in California since 2003. Still, there's no need to panic yet, experts say.

