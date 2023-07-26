West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes just 30 miles south of San Francisco in Palo Alto, the Santa Clara Vector Control District announced Tuesday.
The most common and serious vector-borne disease in California, there have been more than 7,500 cases and over 300 deaths reported in California since 2003. Still, there's no need to panic yet, experts say.
The majority of cases are asymptomatic with no lasting effects. No more than 2% of West Nile cases in humans cause symptoms, many of which are often associated with the flu, such as fever, headache, back pain and muscle aches.
Experts say that if West Nile has been found in Palo Alto, it's possible that it will make its way up to San Francisco. But residents shouldn't be too worried, Dr. Peter Chin-Hong the Associate Dean for Regional Campuses at UCSF and an infectious disease specialist, told The Examiner on Tuesday.
"San Francisco isn't usually a big hotbed of West Nile," said Chin-Hong. "It's usually like the Central Valley, more rural areas with a lot of standing water."
Still, mosquito season is just getting started. This year, after record storms in California, some areas might be primed for an uptick in cases.
"There was a lot of more than usual heavy rainfall in the spring when the mosquitoes breed," said Chin-Hong. "So it is possible that we may see more this year."
"We have to just be on the lookout for it," he added.
Symptoms of West Nile can be hard to pin down since they tend to resemble other illnesses, but people should pay close attention to neurological symptoms like brain fog, neck pain, paralysis in the extremities, or changes in behavior.
Still, since most people don't present symptoms, West Nile is usually detected by organ transplant agencies or blood banks that screen for it, said Chin-Hong.
"We don't have a treatment for it, and most people get better on their own," he said.
Prevention is really the best strategy with bug repellant and just generally trying to avoid getting bitten. But people really shouldn't panic, as "99% of people never even seek medical attention because it doesn't feel like anything," he said.
In Santa Clara, officials plan to treat the areas affected by virus-positive mosquitoes Thursday night starting around 10 p.m. with "truck-mounted equipment" and continuing on for the next few hours. The goal is to reduce the number of mosquitos and help prevent possible human infection.
The insecticide treatment poses "minimal risk" to people and animals and will break down in sunlight by the next morning, according to the statement.
Santa Clara County residents are advised to contact the County of Santa Clara Vector Control District if they are bothered by mosquitoes or know of a potential mosquito-breeding source. For free assistance with mosquito control or other vectors, residents can contact the District office at (408) 918-4770 or submit an online service request.