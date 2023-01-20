Pogo the penguin

Pogo and another chick were born in November, the first penguins to hatch at the Academy since 2018.

 Gayle Laird/California Academy of Sciences

The polls have closed. No flipper flopping allowed.

After four days of voting and thousands of ballots cast, the California Academy of Sciences announced the winning name for its newest African penguin chick: Pogo.

Pogo the peguin

Pogo the penguin is healthy and continues to grow and thrive, officials said.

Digital Producer

gwong@sfexaminer.com

@gregoryhwong

