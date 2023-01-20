The polls have closed. No flipper flopping allowed.
After four days of voting and thousands of ballots cast, the California Academy of Sciences announced the winning name for its newest African penguin chick: Pogo.
The results were purposefully finalized on Friday morning to coincide with National Penguin Awareness Day.
Voters picked Pogo (which the institute said is in reference to penguins being able to, to use their technical phrase, “do little hops”) over three other finalists: Greta (in honor of youth climate activist Greta Thunberg), Hope (for the Cape of Good Hope and the future of the species) and Penny (for the Cape Peninsula in South Africa).
10,716 of you incredible humans cast a vote, leading to the moment we can finally say: HELLO, WORLD — MEET POGO! (Ok it may not have been the most critical race of the year, but it was definitely the cutest.) Her next step? Graduating from fish school. #PenguinAwarenessDay 🐟 pic.twitter.com/nyGOMhR3b5
Pogo and another chick were born in November, the first penguins to hatch at the Academy since 2018. They were the offspring of Bernie and Stanlee, who was the last penguin to hatch at the Academy. The other chick died Dec. 5, but officials said Pogo is healthy and continues to grow and thrive.
“African penguins have been classified as an endangered species since 2010, and with only about 10,000 breeding pairs left in the wild they face a very real risk of extinction in their natural environment,” Brenda Melton, Director of Animal Care and Welfare at the Academy’s Steinhart Aquarium, said in a release. “Visitors to the California Academy of Sciences delight in watching and learning about our beloved colony of African penguins, but what many don’t see is the critical conservation work our team is driving behind the scenes: from participating in a global breeding program aimed at strengthening the genetic makeup of the African penguin population, to field work in South Africa aimed at increasing numbers of the bird in the wild.”
The museum’s African penguin colony is part of their Species Survival Plan, a joint effort by several animal institutions that is “dedicated to maintaining genetic diversity in the resident population of African penguins,” officials said.
Pogo is one of two penguins introduced to the institute's colony this month. The other was born in December and named “Oswald Cobblepot” after the waddling Batman villain most recently portrayed by Colin Farrell.
If you want to check on Pogo, Oswald Cobblepot, and the rest of the Academy's penguin colony or you just need to a nice, cleansing viewing experience, watch the institute’s live HD penguin cam, where feedings are broadcast twice per day at 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.