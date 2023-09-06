As COVID-19 cases climb in the Bay Area, a new booster is on the verge of rolling out.
A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee will meet next week to vote on recommending the latest vaccines, soon after the Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve the shots.
Once authorized, the San Francisco Department of Public Health told The Examiner in a statement that “COVID-19 vaccines will be provided at no cost and widely available for San Franciscans through health systems, pharmacies, and clinics.” The federal government plans to no longer purchase and distribute vaccines after this fall.
“Those without insurance will be able to get a no-cost dose at participating retail pharmacies, clinics, and neighborhood vaccination sites,” the public health department said.
Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax have all developed iterations of the latest vaccine, which targets one of the latest omicron subvariants, XBB.1.5. The variant, which earlier this summer accounted for nearly half of COVID-19 cases across the U.S., now makes up about 3% of cases, according to the latest CDC data.
The EG.5 and FL.1.5.1 subvariants, accounted for about 22% and 15%, respectively. Overall, cases keep climbing across the country, with a nearly 19% increase in hospitalizations and around an 18% increase in deaths in the past week.
In The City, disparities among racial lines have persisted amid the latest surge. There were nearly 31 cases per 10,000 Black residents and 19 per 10,000 Hispanic residents last month, according to city data, compared to 11 cases for every 10,000 white residents and nine for every 10,000 Asian residents.
The majority of cases have been recorded in historically underserved and disadvantaged neighborhoods, like Bayview-Hunters Point with 164 new cases over the last two months, or around 42 cases per 10,000 residents, and the Tenderloin, with 128 new cases in July and August, or 43 cases per 10,000 residents.
But the spike is not nearly as drastic as other waves in the last three years due to increased immunity in the population overall, and the latest booster will still provide protection against emerging variants, even if XBB.1.5 has all but faded.
“There are now several reports that XBB.1.5.1 and EG.5 are very similar,” said Dr. Monica Gandhi, a professor of medicine and the associate division chief of the Division of HIV, Infectious Diseases, Global Medicine at UCSF and San Francisco General Hospital. “They only differ by one mutation.”
Gandhi said that immunity people have already attained will also help protect against subvariants in general through “cellular mediated immunity,” when T cells and B cells — either generated by the vaccine or natural infection — create antibodies to combat all variants.
For instance, if someone contracted XBB.1.5.1 at one point, their B and T cells would then generate new antibodies that would target whatever comes across their path.
“If they see EG.5 tomorrow, you're going to make antibodies directed against EG.5,” she said. “That cellular mediated immunity is going to stay true and has been true throughout the pandemic that prevents severe disease, not all infections.”
The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is meeting next week to discuss who they’ll recommend receiving the new booster. While other countries have begun recommending their boosters only for certain at-risk populations, like those aged 65 and up or the immunocompromised, it’s unclear whether the CDC will follow suit.
Previously, the agency has ultimately recommended boosters for anyone who is at least 6 months old. Gandhi said she feared doing so again could not only confuse people but “keep eroding trust in the CDC.”
“This is kind of their last chance to align with the rest of the world with booster recommendations,” she said of the agency. “Because if they don't, we’ll probably get the booster uptake that we had last time, which is about 20%.”
The rate was higher in San Francisco, with 42% of residents receiving the bivalent booster. Sixty-eight percent of residents aged 65-74 rolled up their sleeves, as did 64% of San Franciscans who are at least 75 years old.
But those figures paled in comparison to the uptake of the primary vaccination series: 88% for all residents and 90% for San Franciscans who were at least 65 years old.
Bivalent booster uptake differed among racial groups in The City, with 42% of white residents and 44% of Asian residents getting the shot. By contrast, 31% of Hispanic and Black residents received the additional dose, as did 26% of those identifying as Pacific Islander or native Hawaiian.
Those disparities were reflected on a neighborhood level, too. Only 20% of Lakeshore and Treasure Island residents received the bivalent booster, as did just 32% of people living in Visitacion Valley and 35% of residents in Bayview-Hunters Point.
“SFDPH will continue to meet the needs of communities that have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic,” the department told The Examiner. “We are focusing The City’s public health efforts for COVID-19 for those who are uninsured or under-insured and have difficulty accessing care.”