Left: The view of Old St. Mary's Church, Chinatown, the Financial District and Goat Island (later renamed Yerba Buena) in Panorama of San Francisco from California Street Hill Panel 8, C003241, Eadweard Muybridge, 1878. Right: The view of Union Square, SoMa, Mission Bay and the onion domes of old Temple Emanuel in Panorama of San Francisco from California Street Hill Panel 11, C003241, Eadweard Muybridge, 1878.

 Courtesy of the Society of California Pioneers

Eadweard Muybridge is having a moment.

The eccentric — possibly even insane — 19th century photographer and cinema pioneer is the subject of a new documentary, Exposing Muybridge, and his famous horse-in-motion footage is prominently featured in the recent Jordan Peele film, Nope.

