Eadweard Muybridge is having a moment.
The eccentric — possibly even insane — 19th century photographer and cinema pioneer is the subject of a new documentary, Exposing Muybridge, and his famous horse-in-motion footage is prominently featured in the recent Jordan Peele film, Nope.
The Examiner recently resurfaced the story of Muybridge murdering his wife's lover and getting away with it on an insanity plea, an event feverishly covered in these pages at the time.
Now, one of Muybridge's greatest works is on display in the city where he spent most of his life. The California Society of Pioneers is currently exhibiting one of nine surviving original copies of his 1878 panorama of San Francisco. The 19 foot long work, consisting of 13 glass-printed panels, provides an astonishingly clear, 360 degree look at pre-earthquake San Francisco.
“It’s rare that we line up with popular thought, but this time we do,” said John Hogan, exhibition and public programs director for the California Society of Pioneers. “It’s a rare opportunity to see the panorama. After the exhibition it’ll go back into storage and be safe for generations to come.” The exhibition runs through November 19 at the Society's museum and archive in the Presidio.
Before being put on display, the work was restored by Gawain Weaver Art Conservation, bringing out all of its original detail. While there are plenty of digital versions of the panorama floating around online, “seeing the original work of art has power,” Hogan said.
Muybridge likely took the panorama over the course of a single day in 1878, lugging more than a dozen two-foot tall glass plates onto the roof of Mark Hopkins’ mansion atop of Nob Hill, where the Mark Hopkins hotel currently stands. The tips of the mansion’s Victorian turrets are visible in the foreground of some panels, giving the panorama a unique sense of depth.
Just down California street, the mansions of other California robber barons are prominently visible, including the 40 foot tall “spite fence” Charles Crocker built around the house of a neighbor who refused to sell him his property.
Perhaps the only prominent building still standing in the panorama is St. Mary’s Church on California and Grant in Chinatown. The all-brick structure was one of the few in downtown San Francisco to survive the 1906 earthquake and fire. At the top of the same panel, Goat Island, now Yerba Buena, is visible in the middle of the Bay, well before adjoining Treasure Island was constructed out of landfill. The buildings in the middle ground mark the northern end of today’s financial district.
Another interesting panel depicts the Union Square neighborhood in the foreground, which at the time was dominated by the onion domes of Temple Emanuel. (The temple was rebuilt after the quake, but was torn down once the Jewish congregation moved to its current home on Arguello in the 1920s.) Further in the distance lies Mission Bay, when it was still a bay, and beyond that, Candlestick and Hunters points.
The final panel depicts old City Hall under construction. The building would be replaced by today’s City Hall, two blocks away, after the earthquake. Nearby is the massive Industrial Pavilion of the Mechanics’ Institute, which hosted hugely popular “tech” exhibitions during the 19th century featuring cable cars, early cinema and other electric marvels.
Amateur historian Ron Henngler, who is unaffiliated with the Society of California Pioneers, has published a helpful annotated version of the panorama marking important sites.
Another copy of the panorama is installed in the round in the penthouse of Wells Fargo’s corporate headquarters on Montgomery Street. The copy was printed in 1961, based on original plates housed at Stanford University, and measures seven feet tall and 75 feet long.
Muybridge’s panorama isn’t the only exhibit on view at the Society’s museum. Just in time for Halloween, one installation displays artifacts from the drawn out debate, starting in the nineteen-teens, over what to do with the Lone Mountain Cemetery. A 1914 campaign ad urges a “no” vote on a proposal to exhume the bodies and move them to Colma, asking voters to “Preserve the sanctity of the resting places of the dead.”
It took years and multiple voter referenda for the matter to be settled, with the Colma option eventually winning the day. “It was very San Francisco,” Hogan said. Still, not all of the bodies are accounted for, and some likely remain in the dirt on Lone Mountain beneath University of San Francisco’s campus.
Even after the panorama is packed away, fans will soon get another chance to view Muybridge's work. In January, the Society will exhibit his Yosemite photographs, including daring selfies of the photographer dangling from the edges of cliffs. Muybridge would use those photos as evidence in his trial for the murder of his wife's lover, arguing that no sane person would take such photos. The jury agreed.