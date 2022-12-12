NBA Finals Warriors Celtics Basketball

Stephen Curry featured in two ads which allegedly promoted the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT series. 

 AP Photo/Steven Senne

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is among the celebrities named in a class-action lawsuit against Yuga Labs, the parent company of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT series.

The 95-page complaint was filed last week by two investors, Adonis Real and Adam Titcher, in a Los Angeles federal district court. It alleges that celebrity endorsement artificially increased the interest and value of the BAYC NFTs, leaving investors with "staggering losses." 

jsalazar@sfexaminer.com

@jamesbewriting

