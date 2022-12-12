Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is among the celebrities named in a class-action lawsuit against Yuga Labs, the parent company of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT series.
The 95-page complaint was filed last week by two investors, Adonis Real and Adam Titcher, in a Los Angeles federal district court. It alleges that celebrity endorsement artificially increased the interest and value of the BAYC NFTs, leaving investors with "staggering losses."
The complaint raises claims for unfair competition, unjust enrichment, violations of consumer law, aiding and abetting, civil conspiracy and multiple breaches of federal securities law. Additionally, it seeks a jury trial and at least $5 million in damages for Real and Titcher, individually and on behalf of all others "similarly situated."
A Yuga Labs spokesperson told The Examiner, "In our view, these claims are opportunistic and parasitic. We strongly believe that they are without merit, and look forward to proving as much."
The list of defendants reads like a "Who's Who" of Hollywood, with celebrities such as Serena Williams, Snoop Dog, Madonna and Gwyneth Paltrow among those named in addition to Curry.
The complaint alleges that Yuga Labs conspired with MoonPay, a company that facilitates the sale of digital assets, to "discreetly pay their celebrity cohorts" while simultaneously making the promotion of, and subsequent interest in, the BAYC NFTs appear to be organic.
It also alleges that Ape DAO board member Amy Wu, who led FTX's venture capital arm until November, "utilized her relationships at crypto exchange FTX to recruit world champion athlete Defendant Curry to solicit sales of the BAYC collection of NFTs."
FTX Ventures was an investor in Yuga Labs.
On Feb. 18, the complaint charges, FTX posted a teaser commercial for its now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange. It featured Curry and an ice sculpture of a Bored Ape, in which "Curry can be seen brushing off flakes of ice from the unmistakable features of the BAYC NFTs."
The commercial allegedly appeared on FTX's official Twitter account with the caption, "When learning about crypto, you'll be anything but bored."
The plaintiffs claim they saw "the off-brand promotion" from Curry and "were induced to purchase and/or continue to hold Yuga securities as a result of this misleading promotion."
Curry also featured in an FTX ad in March, which was uploaded to the company's official YouTube channel. The complaint notes that while the commercial was for FTX, not Yuga Labs, it argues "there were multiple not-so-hidden references to the BAYC collection of NFTS."
These include Curry working on the aforementioned ice sculpture, as well as the slogan for the campaign containing the same BAYC reference that was in the teaser commercial shared via Twitter.
Furthermore, the promotion did not include "any disclosure or disclaimer concerning the connection between FTX and Yuga" via Wu, who "had significant financial interest in both companies."
Curry's crypto involvement goes well beyond the camera.
In August 2021, the four-time NBA champion reportedly paid $180,000 for a Bored Ape, displaying it as his Twitter profile picture. He also sent a selfie in the BAYC Discord chat.
This year, Curry released a collection of 2,974 NFTs on the FTX platform, which featured digital replicas of the shoes he wore when he broke the NBA's three-point scoring record. Owners could wear the virtual kicks across three different Metaverses and all profits reportedly went to an Oakland-based non-profit.
As an organization, the Warriors have felt the effects of the latest crypto crash.
Shortly after FTX's collapse in November, the company and its former CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, were sued over claims the platform targeted "unsophisticated investors" using celebrity endorsers like Curry.
Prior to that, the team suspended its “first-of-its-kind” cryptocurrency partnership with FTX, removing all FTX-related promotions and ads from Chase Center.