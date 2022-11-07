Urban Alchemy is poised to deepen its roots in San Francisco.
The Board of Supervisors Budget and Finance Committee recommended last week extending, by at least one year, The City’s contract that pays Urban Alchemy workers to flood the streets of downtown and The Tenderloin.
The upcoming contract extension is not unexpected, as the Board of Supervisors and Mayor London Breed agreed to a budget earlier this year that includes funding for continuing the program.
There may soon be more people wearing orange and neon uniforms than Patagonia vests in San Francisco
But Wednesday’s committee meeting provided a window into the impact of Urban Alchemy’s work downtown, even as some board members’ continued to be skeptical about The City’s deployment strategy.
The City leaned heavily on Urban Alchemy, an upstart nonprofit whose employees were often formerly incarcerated, to help assuage public concerns about issues such as homelessness and drug dealing that proliferated during the pandemic.
“Our approach is engagement, and to promote pro-social behavior, just to talk to people about what’s going on and not to be afraid of people,” Urban Alchemy CEO Lena Miller told supervisors.
It’s a massive effort.
The City contract calls for Urban Alchemy to deploy 225 community ambassadors to cover 80 block faces within the Tenderloin and Mid-Market areas from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., every day.
The data provided by The City’s Office of Employment and Workforce Development indicate that Urban Alchemy’s presence in The Tenderloin and Market Street is popular. In a community survey of more than 150 people, more than two-thirds said they feel much safer or somewhat safer compared to six months ago.
San Francisco relies heavily on nonprofits to provide social services, but lacks a consistent way of tracking their efficacy. Supervisor Catherine Stefani wants to change that.
The next community survey will be conducted in November.
It might be so popular, in fact, that Supervisors want Urban Alchemy in the neighborhoods they represent. A similar dynamic played out when Supervisors were debating the funding as part of budget negotiations earlier this year.
Supervisor Connie Chan noted that there are, separate from Urban Alchemy, downtown ambassadors who can be recognized by their orange jackets. She argued some of their work — such as calling 911 and reversing overdoses — is duplicative of The City’s existing services, like the Street Crisis Response Team.
Chan scoffed at the notion that The Richmond District, which she represents, “can wait” because “it’s affluent — I strongly disagree with that.”
“I think the rest of the city can not wait, that everyone is equal and should receive equal resources,” said Chan, who ultimately still voted to recommend the contract extension.
Chan quickly added that she supports spending resources based on need, but questioned how all resources could be allocated in a single area.
The contract extension is separate from the additional 150 ambassadors that Mayor London Breed announced The City plans to hire in the coming weeks.
But do San Francisco's recent crime statistics tell a different story?
Community ambassadors are not police officers or security guards, but their presence is meant to make the area they are stationed cleaner and at least feel more secure.
That’s significant for city leaders, including Breed, who want to encourage workers to come back downtown amid a sluggish recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as tourists and residents to patronize downtown businesses during the holiday shopping season.
Data tracked by Urban Alchemy uses somewhat ambiguous terms like “positive interactions,” but shows the extent of its ambassadors’ reach.
According to the nonprofit, it had 114,277 positive interactions in August, and “interrupted negative behavior” more than 27,000 times.
The City’s contract is not actually with Urban Alchemy, but with the Mid Market Foundation, which is a nonprofit formed by the Mid-Market Business Association.
The Budget and Legislative Analyst, which reviewed the contract on the board’s behalf, recommended that it require board approval if the contract is extended for a second year.
The contract is for up to $20.5 million in the first year, but falls to $12.4 million in the second year.
Urban Alchemy was expected to produce a plan by August for how it would scale back operations in the second year of the contract, but it has yet to do so, the Budget and Legislative Analyst noted.
The contract still needs the full Board of Supervisors’ approval.
