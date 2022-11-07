A cold night counting San Francisco’s homeless

The City leaned heavily on Urban Alchemy to help assuage public concerns about issues such as homelessness and drug dealing that proliferated during the pandemic.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Urban Alchemy is poised to deepen its roots in San Francisco.

The Board of Supervisors Budget and Finance Committee recommended last week extending, by at least one year, The City’s contract that pays Urban Alchemy workers to flood the streets of downtown and The Tenderloin.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

ashanks@sfexaminer.com

Tags

Recommended for you

You May Also Like