The exterior of Glide Memorial Methodist Church on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.

 (Ellie Doyen, Special to S.F. Examiner)

UPDATE:

GLIDE leadership issued an announcement on Oct 14 that there will be a union election conducted by secret ballot. The nonprofit established that while they respect the right of employees to choose to join a union, GLIDE's workplace does not require one.

