People walk through the streets for the Trans Pride March on Friday, June 28, 2019. (Lola Chase/ Special to S.F….

Mayor London Breed announced a financial support program for the San Francisco transgender community Wednesday. It's called G.I.F.T — Guaranteed Income For Transgender people — and will join a slate of other basic income programs that The City offers.

"Our guaranteed income programs allow us to help our residents when they need it most as part of our City’s economic recovery and our commitment to creating a more just city for all," said Breed in a statement.

mhetherwick@sfexaminer.com

