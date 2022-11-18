Mayor London Breed announced a financial support program for the San Francisco transgender community Wednesday. It's called G.I.F.T — Guaranteed Income For Transgender people — and will join a slate of other basic income programs that The City offers.
"Our guaranteed income programs allow us to help our residents when they need it most as part of our City’s economic recovery and our commitment to creating a more just city for all," said Breed in a statement.
Here is a list of the municipal basic income programs available to citizens in San Francisco, starting with the newest one.
1. G.I.F.T. — Guaranteed Income For Transgender People
This 18-month pilot program, which runs from January 2023 through June 2024, will provide a $1,200 monthly stipend to low-income trans citizens of San Francisco. This will be the first guaranteed income program to focus solely on transgender people, according to a press release from the mayor's office.
The program is accepting applications through Dec 15. Applicants must be over the age of 18, earn less than $600 per month and identify as transgender, nonbinary, intersex or gender nonconforming. During enrollment, beneficiaries must remain citizens of San Francisco and complete surveys every three months to receive their stipend.
The announcement comes just ahead of the Nov. 20 Transgender Day of Remembrance, a national day of observance for members of the transgender community who have passed away. Transgender people are disproportionately affected by violence and poverty in the United States.
"While healthcare often focuses on the downstream effects of marginalization, we know that changing the material realities of trans communities can significantly impact their health for the better – indeed, for trans people, it is a life-or-death situation," said JM Jaffe, executive director of Lyon-Martin Community Health Services, the organization sponsoring G.I.F.T.
2. S.F. Guaranteed Income for Artists— Yerba Buena Center for theArts
In an effort to alleviate financial hardship on artists during the pandemic, the YBCA began two 18-month programs that offer $1,000 cash payments to a total of 190 marginalized artists.
The initial pilot program, SF-GIPA, began in Oct 2021 and wrapped up the following year. The second program, called Creative Communities Coalition for Guaranteed Income (CCCGI), is the successor to the pilot and was boosted with a year and a half of funding in June 2022.
"The ability to extend and expand [SF-GIPA] means we can provide guaranteed income to more artists," said Deborah Cullinan, former CEO of the YBCA in a press release. "The learnings from this expanded pilot will ensure that we can pave the way for local, state and national policies and models that are equitable and resilient."
Reports from artists involved in the program are overall positive. One artist cited the funds as a lifeline in a dark time. Many rely on the funds for supplies, housing and collaboration with other artists.
3. Abundant Births program — for Black and Pacific Islander families
Another first-of-its-kind, The City's Abundant Births program supports expectant Black and Pacific Islander parents during pregnancy and up to six months afterwards. Mayor Breed hopes to expand the program to include support for the first two years post-pregnancy.
Infants from these two demographics are much more likely to be born prematurely in San Francisco, which can lead to lifelong health issues. Serious complications during childbirth, including maternal deaths, are pronounced in Black and Pacific Islander people in The City as well.
"San Francisco has seen lasting health disparities in the Black and Pacific Islander communities, which we cannot allow to continue," said Dr. Grant Colfax, director of the San Francisco Department of Public Health. "The Abundant Birth Project addresses those disparities in a positive and active way, to directly benefit expecting mothers and their babies in those communities."
Abundant Birth was launched in September 2020, and enrollment began in the summer of 2021. Applications will remain open until Dec. 9. The program is aiming to serve about 150 families for the first round of funding. Eligible applicants will be randomly selected from the pool.