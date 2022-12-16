starbucks worker

A barista serves a drink to a customer in a red holiday-themed cup.

 Courtesy of Starbucks

Regulars at the Castro Starbucks will have to brew their own cup of joe for the next few days. Unionized workers at the location at 4094 18th St. began a three-day strike on Friday, in solidarity with over 100 Starbucks cafes nationwide.

Participating stores have cited unfair labor practices by corporate Starbucks, including union busting and retaliatory store closures, as the the push to strike.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

mhetherwick@sfexaminer.com

Tags

You May Also Like