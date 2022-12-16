Regulars at the Castro Starbucks will have to brew their own cup of joe for the next few days. Unionized workers at the location at 4094 18th St. began a three-day strike on Friday, in solidarity with over 100 Starbucks cafes nationwide.
Participating stores have cited unfair labor practices by corporate Starbucks, including union busting and retaliatory store closures, as the the push to strike.
Negotiations between the company and the unionized locations have been stalled or stagnant since the national unionization effort began last year, according to James Kreiss, store manager of the Castro Starbucks.
"We’re really disappointed that Starbucks still hasn’t made the effort to bargain in good faith with our store, along with the majority of other stores across the country," said Kreiss. "Since they have doubled down in union busting, we are doubling down on the streets to show the company our collective power and that we are not scared by their bully tactics."
The company maintains in a statement to The Examiner issued Friday that the union is spreading "misleading claims" about the state of bargaining and is "disrupting the Starbucks Experience."
A Starbucks spokesperson told The Examiner that "by the end of 2022, we will have appeared in-person for more than 75 single-store bargaining sessions and we continue to engage meaningfully and directly with the union."
Both the company and the union have filed charges of unfair labor practices against each other as of Friday.
The barista's union, Starbucks Workers United, is calling the action a "Double Down Strike" as a follow-up to the historic "Red Cup Rebellion" walkout, staged on Nov. 17. For those not in the loop, Nov. 17 is "Red Cup Day," when the cafe chain hands out reusable cups with purchase of any holiday-themed drink.
Workers alleged having their hours cut after voting to unionize, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. The Red Cup Day action was a demand that unionized Starbucks cafes be fully staffed.
The Starbucks on 18th and Castro, affectionately referred to as "Bearbucks" by the LGBTQ community, was the first location to unionize in San Francisco. The move followed a four-month closure of the site due to plumbing issues that strained the employment status of many of the cafe's baristas.
