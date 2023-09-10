Patient lying on couch talking to psychiatrist

Demand for mental health services is rising but overall interest in the profession is dwindling and UCSF is preparing to meet that demand

 Ikon Images via AP Photo

Demand for mental health services is rising, but overall interest in the profession is dwindling, creating barriers to access for the very poor and even those with insurance.

While the greatest need for therapists and psychiatrists is in rural California, large cities like San Francisco and the greater Bay Area are feeling the strain, too — and UCSF is preparing to meet that demand.

