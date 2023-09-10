Demand for mental health services is rising, but overall interest in the profession is dwindling, creating barriers to access for the very poor and even those with insurance.
While the greatest need for therapists and psychiatrists is in rural California, large cities like San Francisco and the greater Bay Area are feeling the strain, too — and UCSF is preparing to meet that demand.
UCSF has partnered with Access Institute, a San Francisco-based program that provides psychotherapy education to medical professionals, to launch a new training course for nurse practitioners starting Monday. The Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Program at the UCSF School of Nursing aims to expand availability of affordable care for The City’s residents, while equipping nurses in a holistic, therapeutic approach.
Once they’ve graduated, those nurses can work at any practice in California, but the hope is that they will remain in The City, said Access Institute Executive Director Bart Magee.
“A vast majority of them end up staying and practicing here in The City, but we’re focused on helping people that are low income and from marginalized communities,” Magee told The Examiner. “The people that are coming to us (for training) want to work in community settings, they’re not coming to us because they want to open up a practice in Pacific Heights.”
Many prospective clients would have insurance, Magee said, but might have HMOs or plans that make it difficult to obtain mental health services.
A common drawback of HMO medical insurance is how limited the scope of care can be, which leads to low reimbursement rates for the medical provider. A recent U.S. Government Accountability Office report showed that mental health organizations across the country cited inadequate reimbursement rates for service as a main reason people cannot access therapy or psychiatric services — even if they have insurance.
Sal Rosselli, President of the National Union of Healthcare Workers, said this is the biggest issue when it comes to mental health care in San Francisco.
“In a major city like San Francisco, (it) isn’t a lack of therapists, but a lack of access to care because many health insurers won’t adequately reimburse mental health therapy, and major providers like Kaiser Permanente still leave far too many members waiting too long between therapy appointments,” Rosselli said.
The union represents more than 4,000 mental health professionals at Kaiser Permanente and other healthcare settings in California. Kaiser workers nationwide picketed outside hospitals in The City and other major cities over the summer, and its 85,000 members are voting on a possible strike after failing to reach an economic agreement with the health care giant.
A labor stoppage would affect even more patients.
“The key to improving access is continuing to build worker power to make major providers like Kaiser more attractive to therapists, require state regulators to enforce mental health parity laws and force private insurers to increase reimbursement rates so therapy can be more accessible to people at all income levels,” Rosselli said.
It’s not just long wait times that affect Kaiser clients who seek mental health care. Lizzie Corcoran told The Examiner she was ignored by her healthcare provider and medical group when she tried to sign up for therapy.
The Oakland resident said she had a relationship with a therapist through Kaiser for a few months but had to reschedule one appointment due to an event out of her control: She said she was attacked outside her apartment in Temescal amid a series of muggings in May and was unable to make the appointment that day.
Then, when trying to reschedule, she said she was ignored by both Kaiser and the Center for New Directions, a medical group that provides mental health care through the provider.
“It’s not a good feeling to be ghosted by your therapist, especially at a time when you really need them. I was anxious for sure,” she told The Examiner.
Corcoran said she looked for options outside her insurance, but at $100 to $180 an hour, it was well outside her budget.
“I have the resources and I still find it very hard,” she said. “I recognize that I have more privilege and access than some, but I feel like if I had to pay out of pocket for therapy, I might just not go because it is so expensive. But I don’t know how I would have gotten out of that state without therapy.”
Joe Haley, a San Francisco resident who said he is uninsured, told The Examiner that he currently makes too much money as an independent contractor to qualify for Medi-cal, but the insurance available to him on the marketplace would cost as much as $600 a month out-of-pocket, which would put a big financial strain on him.
A “bad break-up” led to recognized patterns of alcohol abuse, which drove him to seek therapy through a private practice in the Castro district. Sessions run about $130 an hour, but Haley is willing to pay it for the peace of mind it affords him. Still, he sees it as a luxury.
“It’s a financial setback for sure, because rent is so high in the city, and I have bills to pay,” he said. “But even if I had insurance, most places wouldn’t accept it.”
Dr. Bob Trestman, the American Psychiatric Association’s Chair of Council on Healthcare Systems and Financing, said that the workplace shortage has not kept pace with increased demand.
“The reimbursement for people in the field has not kept up with the demand by any means. And many of the people listed as ‘on the plan’ aren’t taking new patients, or they are no longer accepting that insurance,” he said. “This is a critical issue. There just simply aren’t enough of us to be able to provide the care, whether it’s for psychiatric care, or for psychotherapy — doctors are overwhelmed.”
This problem has existed for decades, Trestman said, which essentially “broke” the system. A 2019 Millman Consulting study, published months before the COVID-19 pandemic, highlighted far lower reimbursement rates for behavioral health visits in California compared to medical and surgical visits.
The new program at UCSF aims to provide an inexpensive service to people who wouldn’t otherwise have access, breaking the barriers of cost and accessibility that so many people seeking mental health care experience. Patients at the new program “are without insurance, or with insurance that doesn’t have very high deductibles.”
“The kind of care that we’re trying to provide is the higher standard — a level of care that you would expect if you had really good insurance, to people that don’t have it,” Magee said.