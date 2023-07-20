The University of California Board of Regents voted unanimously on Thursday afternoon to begin negotiations for the sale of San Francisco's oldest hospital to UCSF, the local medical giant and The City's only campus in the statewide system.

Founded by the Sisters of Mercy in 1857, St. Mary's Medical Center has undergone several regime changes in recent years. Doctors and other hospital workers worry that a sale to UCSF will create further upheaval.

Ex // Top Stories

ngurevich@sfexaminer.com