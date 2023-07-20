The University of California Board of Regents voted unanimously on Thursday afternoon to begin negotiations for the sale of San Francisco's oldest hospital to UCSF, the local medical giant and The City's only campus in the statewide system.
Founded by the Sisters of Mercy in 1857, St. Mary's Medical Center has undergone several regime changes in recent years. Doctors and other hospital workers worry that a sale to UCSF will create further upheaval.
A half-dozen doctors arrived at Wednesday's portion of the three-day Board of Regents meeting an hour before it began, sitting together in the front row of the public comment section.
Not all of them were able to speak during the allotted 45 minutes, but those who were repeated the same message: They want to be part of the negotiations.
"Our doctors deserve a seat at the table," said Dr. Ken Mills, an internist and HIV specialist. "Our community deserves choice."
Mills arrived at St. Mary's more than 50 years ago as an intern, and like most of his colleagues, he never left once he joined the hospital.
"I'm not against the sale, but it has to be done right," he said. "In the end, it has to be ingrained in culture, respect and writing."
The possible sale of St. Mary's Medical Center to UCSF was first reported last week, along with the potential sale of St. Francis Memorial Hospital.
Upon hearing the news, a coalition of doctors voiced their concern about what the sale could mean for the legacy of the hospital, the quality of care they're able to provide and their own status as independent workers.
According to the group of doctors, there is a big difference between being "employees" of a medical giant like UCSF and being "independent physicians" who have their own say in how many patients they see and who their patients are.
"Those of you who are lucky enough to have an independent doctor caring for you know what I'm talking about," said Dr. Diana Hilbert, who was not able to speak on Wednesday but shared her statement with The Examiner.
When Benioff Children's Hospital in Oakland affiliated with UCSF in 2014, independent physicians were displaced, said Hilbert, affecting their patients and the quality of care they received, she said.
"UCSF staff capacity is currently not big enough to serve their patient demand as is evidenced by very long wait times for appointments, overcrowding, and they're not being able to accept any new primary care patients," said Hilbert.
This is especially critical for Dr. Pamela Lewis, the Chief of Surgery and Medical Director of the Sister Diane Grassilli Center for Women's Health at St. Mary's.
The women's center provides critical care for those suffering from breast cancer, including imaging and other treatment, she said during Wednesday's public comment period. While she is appreciative of UCSF and all it has done for her patients that she has sent there for second opinions and clinical trials, she worries about what will happen if UCSF shuts down the women's center.
"Patients want to be taken care of promptly," she said. "I went online this week to make a hypothetical screening appointment for a mammogram at any UC location, and the earliest time I could get was Sept. 20."
The earliest appointment she found for a diagnostic mammogram was in October. At St. Mary's, a diagnostic workup including a biopsy can be done within two weeks.
Now that negotiations can begin, there's still a long way to go, UCSF CEO Suresh Gunasekaran told The Examiner.
"There are still several things that have to happen. The major part of it is called due diligence," he said. "That's where we get to spend more time within the facilities, meeting the people, getting to talk to leadership, getting to talk to physician leaders, getting to look at the facilities."
All of this, as well as getting to know the patient population more closely, is essential to inform how the deal will be made, he said. UCSF will also look outside the hospital for feedback from community groups and organizations to continue serving the community well. Plus, the two sides would still need to agree to financial and legal terms.
But as of right now, it's unclear if St. Mary's doctors will be included in this process. UCSF ultimately buying the hospital is still "pretty far down the road," said Gurnasekaran.
"But what we are not pretty far down the road on is how we are going to operate these hospitals," he said, adding that this provides an opportunity for the interested doctors to "participate in what that looks like.".
"A lot of the comments that I've heard are very useful," he noted. "What kind of programs need to be preserved, what kind of involvement we need to have for community-based physicians which we think is really important, and, to me, imagining the future of how we serve the community as well."