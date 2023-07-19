Two San Francisco restaurants are among the distinguished establishments to earn stars in this year's Michelin Guide to California.
Michelin announced the additions to its guide on Tuesday in Oakland, and the newly starred restaurants cover the gamut of culinary experiences from seafood to contemporary, and Thai to Mexican.
SoMa-based Aphotic — which appeared unstarred in the 2022 Michelin Guide to California — earned its first star, along with Thai restaurant Nari, located on Post and Laguna streets. The former also earned a Green Star, which Michelin awards for achievements in sustainability.
Just a few blocks from Nari, Korean restaurant Bansang was named one of Michelin's Bib Gourmand restaurants. That distinction, which is given to the eateries that represent the best value, also went to Bombera and Snail Bar on the other side of the Bay, and no other San Francisco restaurants this year.
However, The City’s Spruce, Omakase and Marlena all lost Michelin stars in the 2023 guide. SFGATE reported earlier this month that the husband and wife team of chefs behind Marlena quit the restaurant following tumultuous discussions regarding compensation and rights to the establishment's name.
After the July additions, San Francisco now has 113 restaurants in the Michelin Guide to California, including 31 starred eateries The former number is down from the 120 restaurants that appeared in the guide earlier this year.
But The City's as-of-yet unrecognized eateries still have the opportunity to wow Michelin's reviewers in time for the full California guide, which is set to be released later in the year.