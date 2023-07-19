Aphotic

Aphotic, a San Francisco seafood restaurant, was one of two eateries in The City to earn a Michelin star. 

 Kelly Puleio/Aphotic

Two San Francisco restaurants are among the distinguished establishments to earn stars in this year's Michelin Guide to California.

Michelin announced the additions to its guide on Tuesday in Oakland, and the newly starred restaurants cover the gamut of culinary experiences from seafood to contemporary, and Thai to Mexican.

