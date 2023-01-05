One man is dead and two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred Wednesday evening in San Francisco's Japantown.
San Francisco police officers responded to a reported shooting in the 1500 block of Webster Street at approximately 5 p.m. on Jan. 4. They arrived and located an adult male victim, who was a security guard, suffering from a gunshot wound.
Officers rendered aid and emergency responders were summoned to render life-saving measures. However the victim succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead at the scene.
The SFPD's homicide detail also responded to the scene and took lead of the investigation. They located two juvenile males, a 15-year-old male and a 14-year-old male, and developed probable cause to arrest them, according to a statement
The suspects, whose names are not being released due to them being minors, were booked into the Juvenile Justice Center. The 15-year-old male was arrested for murder and the 14-year-old was arrested for being an accessory to murder.
Though arrests have been made, the investigation remains open and active.
Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with "SFPD." You may remain anonymous.