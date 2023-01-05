108178735-police-car-at-night-with-lights-on-gettyimages2

Though arrests have been made, the investigation remains open and active.

One man is dead and two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred Wednesday evening in San Francisco's Japantown. 

San Francisco police officers responded to a reported shooting in the 1500 block of Webster Street at approximately 5 p.m. on Jan. 4. They arrived and located an adult male victim, who was a security guard, suffering from a gunshot wound. 

