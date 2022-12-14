Elon Musk is no longer the world's richest man

Jack Sweeney, a 20-year-old college student, started the account in June 2020 as he was a fan of Musk's work with Tesla and SpaceX.

Twitter suspended @ElonJet, the account dedicated to tracking the location of billionaire and Twitter owner Elon Musk's private jet, as well as several other accounts ran by its owner on Wednesday. 

The account, which was created by Florida college student Jack Sweeney, used a bot to track the location of Musk's plane through publicly available flight data. Prior to its suspension, @ElonJet amassed more than a half million followers.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

jsalazar@sfexaminer.com

@jamesbewriting

Tags

You May Also Like