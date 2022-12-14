Twitter suspended @ElonJet, the account dedicated to tracking the location of billionaire and Twitter owner Elon Musk's private jet, as well as several other accounts ran by its owner on Wednesday.
The account, which was created by Florida college student Jack Sweeney, used a bot to track the location of Musk's plane through publicly available flight data. Prior to its suspension, @ElonJet amassed more than a half million followers.
"Well it appears @ElonJet is suspended," Sweeney tweeted Wednesday from his personal account.
He encouraged his followers to keep up with him on other platforms like Mastodon, the free and open-source software which allows users to run self-hosted social networking services.
A half hour after the initial tweet, Sweeney shared a screenshot which stated, "After careful review, we determined your account broke the Twitter Rules."
@ElonJet was permanently placed in read-only mode, which means that Sweeney cannot share or interact with others' content from the account.
The 20-year-old started the account in June 2020 as he was a fan of Musk's work with Tesla and SpaceX.
In the fall of 2021, Musk direct messaged Sweeney and asked him to take the account down as it posed a "security risk."
Musk followed up his message by offering $5,000 in exchange for the account's deletion. Sweeney told Musk to bump the number up to $50,000, a number that would be "great support in college and would possibly allow me to get a car maybe even a Model 3."
Shortly after Musk took ownership of Twitter, he tweeted, "My commitment to free speech extends even to not banning the account following my plane, even though that is a direct personal safety risk," in November.
However, things may have played out differently within Twitter.
On Dec. 10, Sweeney tweeted that an employee had sent him a screenshot of the company's vice president of Twitter's Trust and Safety council, a council which was dissolved as of Monday.
Employees were asked to place heavy visibility filtering on @ElonJet, a move which limits what people see through the app.
On Dec. 12, Sweeney said it appeared that @ElonJet was no longer hidden or banned "in any way." The account's last post showed Musk's jet taking off from Oakland on Dec. 12 and landing in Los Angeles 48 minutes later.
Musk is not the only public figure who Sweeney has kept tabs on as they dash across the world.
He's also dedicated accounts to tracking the flights of people such as Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and former President Donald Trump. Accounts for celebrities such as Kylie Jenner, Taylor Swift and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban have been suspended.
One of Sweeney's other account, @SpaceXJet, was permanently suspended Wednesday afternoon. The account tracked the jets used by SpaceX employees.
"This is coordinated and Elon is well aware I'm sure," he wrote.
Shortly thereafter, Sweeney's personal account, @JxckSweeney, was also suspended for violating "Twitter Rules."