People don't call San Francisco "the Paris of the West" for nothing, but on March 4, it may look more like the Netherlands.
For American Tulip Day, the royal Dutch company Anthos is bringing 80,000 tulips to Union Square. The public is invited to stroll through the display and pick a bouquet of up to 15 flowers for free.
The Union Square Business Improvement District and SF Recreation and Parks Department are facilitating the event. Anthos is a global trade company that represents bulb growers and plant nurseries.
"Tulip Day brings so much color and joy to Union Square. I can’t think of a more spectacular way to welcome spring than picking a bouquet of tulips in San Francisco’s iconic public plaza," said Phil Ginsburg, general manager of SF Recreation and Parks.
The event always marks the arrival of spring, but this year it serves two additional purposes: observance of International Women's Day and a gesture of thanks to The City for receiving the Dutch Queen Maxima last September. In fact, Anthos is honoring Mayor London Breed by naming a special tulip after her.
"A bouquet of tulips is the perfect way to honor the extraordinary women who inspire us every day," said Henk Westerhof, president of Royal Anthos. "Tulips symbolize unconditional love, new beginnings, and charity."
They also represent around 5 percent of Holland's GDP — amounting to about $5.7 billion and more than 680,000 metric tons of flowers in 2021.
Tulips originated in Turkey, but the Netherlands cornered the market on their production in Europe in the 1500s. At one time, the bulbs were in such demand that they were more valuable than gold, especially the flamed and striped varieties. These days the bulbs sell for cents on the dollar. Holland still produces the majority of cut flowers, including daffodils and lilies.
According to the Union Square business district's website, Tulip Day is part of a seasonal initiative to revive decorative spring traditions and "bring beauty and a sense of place to the district through vibrant floral displays and interactive programming."