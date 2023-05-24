San Francisco's park system is the best in the Bay Area and among the best in the country, according to Trust for Public Land's annual ParkScore index.
The index evaluates park systems in the country's 100 most populous cities.
San Francisco ranked seventh nationally based on five factors: park access, park equity, park acreage, park investment, and park amenities. Each category was evaluated on a scale of 100 points.
"Parks departments across the country are writing a new playbook to ensure that all residents can enjoy the physical and mental health benefits of the neighborhood park," Diane Regas, president and CEO of Trust for Public Land, said in a statement.
The City scored 100 points on park access as all of its residents live within a 10-minute walk of a park. Advanced geographic information systems and spatial analysis were used to evaluate this metric.
San Francisco nabbed another perfect score for park investment as it spends $480 per resident on parks, which is above the national ParkScore average of $108.
Sixty-six points were given to San Francisco for park amenities. Trust for Public Land measured the availability of six popular park features: restrooms, basketball hoops, off-leash dog parks, playgrounds, splashpads and other water-play structures, and recreation and senior centers.
San Francisco's park equity, which looks at the distribution of parks and park space between neighborhoods by race and income, totaled 63 points.
Its lowest score came in acreage, as The City's median park size of 1.3 acres is below the national ParkScore average of 5.4 acres.
Elsewhere in the Bay Area, Fremont ranked 21st, San Jose ranked 32nd, and Oakland ranked 50th. Nationally, Washington D.C. took home the top spot for the third consecutive year.
To coincide with its rating list, Trust for Public Land released "The Power of Parks to Promote Health," a report which documented the increasing focus of using public parks for mental health and wellness, in addition to physical health.
Bay Area cities are among the national leaders working to promote community health at local parks.
Locally, the SF Recreation and Parks Department lists free Zumba and yoga classes among its top accomplishments. San Jose offers guided nature walks, which promote physical activity and build bonds between neighbors, and Oakland is expanding programs to better accommodate visitors with disabilities.
In a statement, Georges. C Benjamin, the American Public Health Association's executive director, said "simply being in a quiet natural place promotes stress reduction and attention restoration, and evidence suggests that local green space serves as a gathering point that fosters community cohesion, allowing for people to know their neighbors and form social bonds that promote health and safety."
To view the full list of rankings and scores, visit Trust for Public Land's website.