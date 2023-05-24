Art installation by the Conservatory of Flowers along car-free JFK Drive now called JFK Promenade

You can find love In Golden Gate Park by the Conservatory of Flowers along JFK Promenade.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

San Francisco's park system is the best in the Bay Area and among the best in the country, according to Trust for Public Land's annual ParkScore index. 

The index evaluates park systems in the country's 100 most populous cities. 

Ex // Top Stories

jsalazar@sfexaminer.com

@jamesbewriting

Tags