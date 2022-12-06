Transamerica bldg
The Transamerica Pyramid, a defining peak of the San Francisco skyline, celebrated its 50th anniversary on Tuesday with plans to renovate the entire block — a $400 million project that will add retail and public spaces plus an elite private club.

The tower’s owner hopes the coming changes to the building are a bellwether for an upturn of the flagging downtown economy.

