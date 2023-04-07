Riley Gaines

Former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines speaks at a rally on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, outside of the NCAA Convention in San Antonio.

 AP Photo/Darren Abate)

Anti-trans activist and former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines was met by scores of protestors during her speech at San Francisco State on Thursday evening, forcing authorities to move her to a “safer location” for hours after the event finished.

Gaines, a vocal opponent to transgender rights after she competed against transgender athlete Lia Thomas at the NCAA championships last year, was invited to speak by SF State’s conservative non-profit organization, “Turning Point USA,” at an event titled, “Saving Women’s Sports with Riley Gaines.”

