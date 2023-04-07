Anti-trans activist and former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines was met by scores of protestors during her speech at San Francisco State on Thursday evening, forcing authorities to move her to a “safer location” for hours after the event finished.
Gaines, a vocal opponent to transgender rights after she competed against transgender athlete Lia Thomas at the NCAA championships last year, was invited to speak by SF State’s conservative non-profit organization, “Turning Point USA,” at an event titled, “Saving Women’s Sports with Riley Gaines.”
In the wake of the announcement she was coming to campus, San Francisco State’s Queer and Trans Resource Center called for the event’s cancellation. The organization’s director told the San Francisco Standard they received calls and messages nearly everyday from horrified students and professors.
According to Golden Gate Xpress, the school’s student newspaper, the group opposing the event outnumbered Gaines’ supporters 2-to-1 inside the venue, HSS Building Room 310, which reached its maximum capacity of 75 and had many other protestors standing outside.
The paper reported that the event lasted until 8:26 p.m., when protesters filled the area and forced Gaines to shelter in a different room for nearly three hours. At approximately 11:26 p.m., police announced that those remaining in the building were unlawfully assembled and subject to arrest. Gaines was escorted out by authorities amid shouting protestors.
Gaines claimed on Twitter that she “was ambushed and physically hit twice by a man” while she was being led out of the building.
Ex // Top Stories
A wave of storms slammed The City’s infrastructure, causing glass to shatter, and, in some cases, fall, from half-a-dozen skyscrapers
Organizers say that "investment to our local businesses is critical for the well-being of our neighborhood"
Investigators also recovered about $10,000 in cash, various pieces of stolen property, illegal firearms and "equipment used to manufacture... firearms"
In an emailed statement to The Examiner, SF State police said they are conducting an ongoing investigation, but no arrests have been made related to the event.
“The disruption occurred after the conclusion of the event which made it necessary for UPD officers to move the event speaker from the room to a different, safe location,” a spokesperson said.
Gaines, who swam at the University of Kentucky, last March tied with Penn's Thomas for fifth place in the 200-meter freestyle at the 2022 NCAA championships.
Thomas won the women’s 500-meter freestyle, becoming the first transgender athlete to win a national title in any Division 1 sport. Her story has become a lightning rod for criticism and anti-trans legislation from conservatives who argue that she should not be allowed to compete in female sports events.
Gaines last week called Thomas “a cheat who stole a national title from a hard-working deserving woman.” A study by the Independent published last year found that Thomas did not have an unfair advantage and her swimming times are on pair with cis women.