Xylazine, the sedative commonly referred to as "tranq," has never been tested on humans, so its prevalence in the street drug supply is baffling to the medical experts who study it.
Although tranq was the cause of at least 16 overdose deaths in The City this year, San Francisco is not the epicenter of the crisis — or at least not yet. Widespread use of the drug is most common in Philadelphia and other East Coast cities.
Dr. Kimberly Sue, an addiction medical doctor at Yale University School of Medicine, is at the forefront of studying the novel drug's effects and treatments. In her June published study on the topic, she said there is an urgent need for more reporting of cases and rigorous research to understand the potential impact of tranq on people who use drugs.
Dr. Sue sat down with The Examiner this week to discuss what we know — and don't know — about the drug. This interview has been lightly edited for clarity.
Examiner: How is xylazine used in a medical setting?
Sue: Xylazine is not used by us in the healthcare field at all. It is not approved for use in humans by the Food and Drug Administration. In the 1970s, the FDA said it was not safe in clinical trials.
It was approved as a veterinary tranquilizer or anesthetic in the 1970s for use in small, medium, and large animal surgeries, so that is largely where most of the literature is at this point. And we do have some literature on its uses in humans when it's been contaminated in the drug supply. But it's never really been formally studied, so we have no formal trials of it in humans because it was deemed unsafe.
When was the first reported evidence of xylazine in the U.S. street drug supply?
This is hard to tell exactly. We know that in the early 2000s there was literature on xylazine emerging in Puerto Rico. So we have data from the 2000s, which described xylazine being present in the drug supply and concurrently in Philadelphia.
And then, in the past five years or so, xylazine has become increasingly prevalent across the country. We are hindered by the lack of counties, states and jurisdictions keeping data.
Why is that — why aren't some counties reporting or keeping the data as it would with other overdose deaths?
We do have some states, for example, where it has been hard to get data, even with fentanyl.
Texas was not keeping data on fentanyl — and it can be complicated because (reporting) depends on county, local and state funding for death data or overdose death data to see if they even have the funds to run these extra tests.
I see patients in Connecticut, and Connecticut has been including this in the overdose death panel. If someone's found down or dies of an overdose, they've been checking for xylazine since at least 2013. We can see the rise in our state, from 5% to 11% to 25% (of xylazine) involved in overdose deaths.
When combined with fentanyl, what effect does xylazine have on users?
We very rarely see "pure" xylazine overdoses.
In my recent study, I reviewed literature (that stated) xylazine overdoses appeared in people who had access to xylazine, like veterinarians or people who were intentionally trying to commit suicide. So we don't have a lot of data on xylazine alone, and it's not really showing up in the street drug supply outside of fentanyl.
We think it might have been cut into the street drug supply of fentanyl because it is such a potent initiator of fentanyl's effects. (Medical experts say) they think that it extends the duration of the effect of fentanyl so that they don't have to use as much fentanyl throughout the day.
Clinically, what we see with xylazine, is that it looks different from a pure fentanyl overdose in a couple of ways — it can decrease your blood pressure quite dramatically. It can decrease your central nervous system and your heart rate. So you're just completely sedated.
Those are some of the things that we're really concerned about with xylazine. Users might be unresponsive for several hours, which can be quite scary if you're a friend or a family member of that person.
Is it known to cause withdrawal symptoms in frequent users?
That is actually one of the big scientific questions, is if xylazine causes a dependence and withdrawal syndrome.
Most of where we've been getting the clinical evidence for that is from Philadelphia, which has been taking care of violent people who are using (the drug) for the longest period of time, and their supply is quite saturated — 90% of their fentanyl supply has xylazine in it.
Experts there are trying to talk to people who use drugs to see if there's withdrawal, independence, and anecdotally, we feel like there might be — many describe needing additional medications for dependence of xylazine and withdrawal symptoms.
Different papers suggest different medications that can be used to treat (withdrawal-like) symptoms. We're trying to educate people in the healthcare field, and beyond that, there is support, and there are medications that we can try.
If somebody goes to a hospital with overdose symptoms, and they've taken xylazine, do doctors know how to treat them at this point — is there a protocol in place the same way there would be with other drugs?
Not yet. We are on the tip of the iceberg at my hospital where we've been trying to work with the emergency room doctors to send out suspected Xylazine.
Those don't come in at the point of care, though. So we're essentially responding to an overdose. Emergency room doctors are responding with airway circulation, for example, but we might not know that xylazine was involved until far later on. So we are trying to figure out ways to better study this, understand how prevalent it is, and come up with those protocols.
Can you reverse an overdose with medication in the way you can reverse an overdose of heroin with naloxone?
There is no reversal agent or antidote known (at this time). We do recommend that people give naloxone because xylazine is so commonly involved in opioid overdoses, though.
We want people to give naloxone in appropriate doses, don't give more than two or three doses — if someone's not responding to it, they're not going to respond to it.
There are wounds that are associated with xylazine that can get pretty large and necrotic with dead tissue. We believe those are at the site of injection. There are lots of wound care supplies and protocols that are being developed around the country.
If you have those wounds or think you might have those wounds, please, seek an addiction medicine doctor because they can get better and we don't want them to lead to possible amputation.
We hear reports about people accidentally overdosing on fentanyl when they weren't seeking the drug, sometimes resulting in death. How worried should recreational drug users be of unknowingly using xylazine?
This is not the same kind of worry. If someone's not used to taking fentanyl, and they take a pill that they get from the street that has it — It's so strong that it could take all of us down and cause a potentially fatal overdose.
With xylazine, we do not think it is a primary agent that is going to cause an overdose death by itself.
We hope to see xylazine test strips soon. Currently, fentanyl test strips are available, and people can make an educated decision whether to use the drug or not (if it is detected).
And generally, if people are using drugs, they should be using with people that they trust — people who have naloxone, even if you're just recreationally using cocaine or other substances.