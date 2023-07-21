Tony Bennett violin tribute at Fairmont Hotel

Violinist Rose Crelli performs “I Left My Heart In San Francisco” by the statue of Tony Bennett at the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco as a tribute on Friday, July 21, 2023. Bennett died in his Manhattan home that same day. He was 96. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

San Francisco is pouring its heart out for the icon who famously left his heart In The City.

San Franciscans joined many around the world mourning and celebrating renowned singer Tony Bennett, who died at his Manhattan home on Friday morning. He was 96.

Tony Bennett and Larry Baer

San Francisco Giants CEO Larry Baer (left), Tony Bennett and Pamela Baer pose for photo ops during a ceremony unveiling a statue of Tony Bennett on his 90th birthday outside The Fairmont on August 19, 2016. Bennett performed at a number of Giants games during their emergence as a World Series champion last decade.

Tony Bennett statue unveiling

Tony Bennett gives two thumbs up after a statue was unveiled on his 90th birthday outside The Fairmont in San Francisco on August 19, 2016.

