San Francisco is pouring its heart out for the icon who famously left his heart In The City.
San Franciscans joined many around the world mourning and celebrating renowned singer Tony Bennett, who died at his Manhattan home on Friday morning. He was 96.
Though Bennett lived most of his life in New York City, he is forever attached to San Francisco due to his countless renditions of the tune, "I Left My Heart in San Francisco," which has endured as one of The City's most recognizable anthems.
"Tony Bennett provided us with a song, a spirit, and a magic that is intertwined with the history of this City and who we are," Mayor London Breed said in a statement. "His contributions to this City go far beyond words on a page or melodies in the air."
"From the first day he sung I left My Heart in San Francisco at the Fairmont Hotel through all the decades since, Tony Bennett embodied a love for this City shared by all San Franciscans. Today we honor his memory and celebrate his legacy that will stay with us forever," she said.
Breed ordered City Hall flags to fly at half-mast in the wake of Bennett's death.
Bennett's legendary career spanned more than 70 years, from his early career as a Jazz crooner in Greenwich Village, to late in life singing duets with Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney and Aretha Franklin.
But arguably none of his catalog of hits resonated more than "I Left My Heart in San Francisco." The three-minute song is a nostalgic love letter to The City as Bennett reminisces about San Francisco's cable cars, morning fog, golden sunshine and "blue and windy sea."
George Cory and Douglass Cross wrote the song for opera singer Clarmae Turner in the early 1950s, but according to The New York Times, she never actually got around to recording it. The song then found its way to Bennett, who released it as a single in 1962 and on an album under the same name.
Bennett first performed his signature song at San Francisco's Fairmont Hotel in 1961. He told the San Jose Mercury News in 2019 he almost didn't include the song in his set, but his musical director found the sheet music in a drawer and decided to pack it in his suitcase at the last minute.
"The song always just gets a beautiful reaction as even though it is so tied to San Francisco the song itself is really about coming home again and I think that feeling is something everyone relates to and why it has been so popular," he told the outlet. "Even when I travel overseas, everyone knows all the lyrics and many times people will tell me they decided to visit San Francisco just because of that song."
Ex // Top Stories
In today's ExTech&AI, Uniphore CEO Umesh Sachdev took a big risk when he moved his AI company from India to Silicon Valley five years ago. But the gamble is paying off.
If implemented, San Francisco would be the first city in the nation to create a public bank
In 2016, the Fairmont Hotel erected an 8-foot-tall bronze statue of Bennett as part of a 90th birthday celebration.
"I can't get over what just happened," Bennett said during the unveiling ceremony. "That's the most beautiful statue I have ever seen. It will live in my heart forever. Thank you for being so wonderful to me. I'll never forget this day."
On Friday, hotel staff laid wreaths and flowers at the base of the sculpture. A violinist performed in tribute, and hotel officials sent "heartfelt condolences" to Bennett's family following his death.
"The legendary crooner who left his heart in San Francisco has forever left his mark atop Nob Hill," hotel officials said in part of a lengthy statement. "The Fairmont San Francisco and Mr. Bennett have enjoyed a special relationship for decades … Mr. Bennett has been one of San Francisco's greatest and most celebrated ambassadors, endearing him to generations of San Franciscans and fans around the world."
Hotel spokesperson Michelle Heston told The Examiner they will announce further plans to honor Bennett's life in the coming days.
Bennett and the song's legacy in The City are also sustained through baseball. The San Francisco Giants have played the tune following every home win for decades. A suite down the right field line at Oracle Park is named in his honor, with dozens of albums and memorabilia items decorating its walls.
Bennett's appeared and performed at multiple team celebrations and events over the years, including performing "I Left My Heart in San Francisco" at 2002 and 2010 World Series, as well as their 2012 championship parade.
He also notably performed before the Giants home opener at Candlestick Park in 1993, on the heels of Peter Magowan's purchase of the team which kept them in San Francisco. The Giants said on social media they were "saddened" by his passing, and that the team "(cherished) the memories of his friendship (and) many visits)."
"We will remember him for leaving his heart in San Francisco," the team said. "Our deepest condolences to his family."
A Giants spokesperson told The Examiner that they aren't aware of any special tributes planned, but they were "sure it's being talked about."
Bennett performed hundreds of concerts across his career, three of which were in San Francisco and hosted by SFJAZZ. Officials at the historic venue told The Examiner they have no plans to hold a formal memorial for Bennett, but they and other Bay Area jazz organizations will pay "tribute to him with concerts and other celebrations in the coming months and years."