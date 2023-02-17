The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers administers music licensing agreements to bars, restaurants and radio stations that allow them to play copyrighted music, either live or recorded.
ASCAP is a non-profit membership organization that represents 875,000 independent musicians, singers, songwriters and composers, big names and small. The organization administers music licensing agreements to bars, restaurants, radio and T.V. stations that allow them to play copyrighted music, either live or recorded. Musicians represented by ASCAP then receive royalties from the fees. There are a few major music rights organizations that do this kind of work to get musicians paid for their plays, said Daniel Schacht, an intellectual property lawyer and lecturer at UC Berkeley.
Regardless of whether music is live or recorded, or whether a venue charges admission or not, the business is required to pay a licensing fee for the public performance of music. Often, to cover their bases, businesses will get licenses from each music rights organization.
Costs vary depending on the size of the business. For a smaller venue, each license can be a few dollars a month — think Spotify for business (which, by the way, exists — and works with ASCAP and other organizations to offer licenses with subscriptions).
“It is a fairly straightforward part of the law,” said Schacht.
The complaint against Neck of the Woods, filed in federal court in the Northern District of California, cites three specific songs played on December 9, 2022, which belonged to musicians represented by ASCAP. “Dirty Little Secret,” “The Middle,” and “Sweetness.”
The organization regularly pursues legal action against unlicensed businesses. And so far, the lawsuits have had a “successful track record,” according to the ASCAP website. But they give their fair share of warnings before taking things to court, said Jackson Wagner, an attorney with ASCAP. “We really view litigation as a last resort,“ he said.
Neck of the Woods had an active license with ASCAP from 2009 to 2015 but was not paying their license fees, the organization alleges in their complaint. The license was terminated. Afterward, ASCAP made various attempts to recertify the bar, but to no avail, the organization states. Now, no more sweetness.
Schacht also noted ASCAP’s tendency to attempt mediation. “They typically send multiple letters and demands,” he said. “So it is unusual for somebody to be sued unless they're really adamantly not not talking to ASCAP and they're refusing to pay the royalties.”
The lawsuit is calling for the venue to be forbidden from playing songs from ASCAP’s catalog (songs by ASCAP members) as well as attorney and court fees from the action. And — beat drop — up to $30,000 in damages.
Neck of the Woods is one of 12 bars and restaurants around the country against whom the association is taking action for these alleged infringements. Five of those establishments happen to be in California: Neck of the Woods; Sage Restaurant & Lounge in Whittier, CA; Savoie Italian Eatery in Chula Vista, CA; Drying Shed in San Jose, CA and Treehouse Rooftop in Los Angeles, CA.
Neck of the Woods did not reply to requests for comment the time of press.