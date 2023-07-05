The bronze medallions that line San Francisco’s sidewalks are signposts of a forgotten era.
Each plaque marks a point along the Barbary Coast Trail, a 3.8-mile stretch spanning from South of Market to Aquatic Park, and contains an engraving that commemorates moments in The City’s history: from The City’s roots as a boom town during the Gold Rush to its role as the headquarters of the Pony Express.
While there are already 180 medallions scattered throughout The City, their creator hopes San Francisco will install dozens more.
“I would love to see easily another 75 plaques,” Daniel Bacon, who first thought of creating the trail in 1994, told The Examiner. “In between the existing plaques, so they wouldn’t be extending the trail in any other directions, but it would just make it seem more trail-like.”
The plan has always been to add more. But the San Francisco Historical Society, which manages the plaques, has hit a few roadblocks.
The last time new medallions were added was in 2019, according to Lana Costantini, the director of education and publishing for the San Francisco Historical Society.
“It’s sort of a labor-intensive and Old World process to get the medallions made,” she said. “They have to be cast in bronze.”
In order to do that you need a foundry, or a bronze caster, which are in short supply in the Bay Area. The owner of the one the historical society previously used has since retired, and others so far are out of their price range.
The historical society has solicited donations for the medallions, offering to engrave the name of buyers or their loved ones on a plaque. But even that is out of reach for many, running approximately $2,400 per medallion, Bacon said.
Permitting can also be a headache. Each neighborhood, whether it’s Aquatic Park or North Beach, has its own process, which can hold up installations.
“We stalled right there with the foundry process, and then the board didn’t approve the budget,” said Constantini. “Then we had the pandemic, and a lot of things sort of stalled out because of that too…Things are just not really moving.”
The historical society itself is struggling with a small staff and a slew of other things on its plate, according to Constantini. Ideally, someone would take an interest and take up the reigns themselves.
“Somebody who’s really got the passion for it, and who can pick it up where we left off,” she added.
In the past, that person was Bacon, but he isn’t leading the charge anymore either.
Bacon, a Bay Area native, remembers fondly crossing over from the East Bay throughout his childhood to explore The City.
“My father worked in South of Market for a printing company, so we came over a lot,” he said. “We went to Giants games in Candlestick Park, we went to Golden Gate Park and the Japanese Tea Gardens.”
Bacon eventually moved to The City himself and has lived in Potrero Hill for 27 years.
The contractor has always been interested in history, but it wasn’t until he walked Boston’s Freedom Trail, which connects a string of Revolutionary War sites, nearly 30 years ago that he became active in mapping out San Francisco’s past.
“I just began thinking on that trip that it would be great if San Francisco had something like that,” he said.
Ex // Top Stories
Ahead of Saturday's California Clásico, a pair of San Francisco bars will serve as a meet-up spot for 'Quakes fans in The City
More than 2.3 million Californians qualified for loan forgiveness under Biden’s debt relief plan
City legislators and Mayor London Breed are nearing a deal on a homelessness funding package
What started as a passing notion turned into thousands of hours of working with The City’s Department of Public Works, Parks and Recreation, the Port, and the Arts Commission.
And, of course, walking.
“One day I took a walk from the old Mint at 5th and Mission Streets and walked through downtown, Chinatown, Jackson Square, North Beach, Telegraph Hill, all the way out to Aquatic Park where the Maritime Museum is,” he said. “The light bulb went off, I had an epiphany – I think this might be the trail.”
Bacon knew that this walk included historical neighborhoods, so after some more time and research he came up with 20 historical sites for the trail.
Many markers point to places important to The Gold Rush era and the 1906 earthquake, but others include San Francisco’s Beat generation of the 1950s and 60s.
“I never knew whether the trail was actually going to be a physical thing,” said Bacon. “I decided that I would just write a guidebook and call it a guide to the Barbary Coast Trail and create maps and so forth.”
But as chance would have it, he found himself in front of the board of the San Francisco Historical Society in the 1990s and pitched the idea.
The group sponsored the organization of the trail, and Bacon worked with a plaque designer and a handful of local agencies over the next few years to make the trail a reality.
“I think it worked out really well,” he said. “Because the medallions and arrows, they’re not obtrusive, they don’t add to the visual clutter of the city, but yet you see them and you go ‘Oh, what’s this?’”
The Barbary Coast neighborhood is contained between Broadway Street on the north and California Street on the south, Grant Avenue on the west and then the Embarcadero to the east.
It’s this section of the city that made San Francisco notorious in its infancy.
“The Bay did have an international reputation,” he said. “It was kind of the Las Vegas of its day.”
This included crime, opium dens, music halls, saloons, and brothels. “It was the heart of San Francisco’s maritime district,” he said. “And you have to keep in mind San Francisco, from the Gold Rush into the early 20th century was above all a port city – That’s what helped put San Francisco on the map,” he said.
He could have highlighted other parts of The City or other periods of time in its history but considering all that the Barbary Coast had to offer, the choice seemed obvious.
For those who haven’t walked the trail before, there’s an audio tour and a guide book available to guide you along.
There’s really no wrong way to walk the trail, Bacon noted, but he does have his personal favorite stopping points, like Portsmouth Square, Hotaling Lane and Sansome Street.
“It really gives you a sense of what it was like to walk down a San Francisco street before the 1906 earthquake and fire destroyed so many buildings in that region and that area,” he said.
The contractor is proud of the project, but he’s unlikely to try it again after spending thousands of hours to see it to fruition. “I’d be happy to consult with anybody who’s interested in it. But to lead a project like this, it requires a full-on commitment of time and energy and support,” he said.
Unless someone else takes charge of the project, things are likely to remain stalled. The fate of those possible 75 extra plaques is up in the air in the meantime, instead of their rightful place on the ground.