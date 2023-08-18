rvencampments_tolandstreet_18aug2023-108

San Francisco police officers were called to help a man remove an RV encampment from in front of his business after workers asked the occupants to leave and were rudely rebuffed.

A dispute between a Bayview business owner and an RV encampment prompted a large, but mostly fruitless police response near the site of a proposed "tiny homes" project on Friday morning.

Several San Francisco Police Department officers were spotted about 10:30 a.m. outside Yan Yue's warehouse in the 600 block of Toland Street, just around the corner from another warehouse which could possibly be demolished as early as December to make way for a 60-unit "cabin community."

Yan Yue, who operates out of a warehouse in the 600 block of Toland Street, said he has contacted police at least twice in as many days regarding the RV encampment near his business.

The RV occupants did not respond to police attempts to get in touch.

