A dispute between a Bayview business owner and an RV encampment prompted a large, but mostly fruitless police response near the site of a proposed "tiny homes" project on Friday morning.
Several San Francisco Police Department officers were spotted about 10:30 a.m. outside Yan Yue's warehouse in the 600 block of Toland Street, just around the corner from another warehouse which could possibly be demolished as early as December to make way for a 60-unit "cabin community."
Yue told The Examiner he went to a nearby SFPD station that morning and asked the officers to help him remove an RV encampment from in front of his business after workers asked the occupants to leave and were rudely rebuffed.
However, Yue said the RV occupants did not respond to police attempts to get in touch, and even with surveillance video that Yue alleged showed the RV occupants attempting to break into his business the night before, officers had their hands tied because they were unable to uncover anything illegal.
Yue said the Friday dispute arose from the attempted break-in that allegedly occurred the previous evening. Yue alleged the occupants of the RV encampment attempted to access his warehouse's external electrical utility box and make their way into his business.
Yue called police that night as well, though he said he was told again that nothing could be done and the encampment could not be removed from outside of his business unless the occupants were caught in an illegal act.
SFPD Officer Gonee Sepulveda confirmed to The Examiner that police were called about 9:15 p.m. on Thursday to the warehouse to investigate reports of an attempted break-in. No arrests were made in connection to the officers' investigation.
Yue told The Examiner that police advised him to simply call again if he suspects the occupants of the RV encampment are engaged in anything illegal, and he said he hopes the SFPD response over the past two days will discourage further break-in attempts and altercations.
There are more than 1,000 occupied vehicles, including RVs, in San Francisco. Most of the vehicles are concentrated in the Bayview and The City's west side.
The Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing is pursuing a lease on a property at 2177 Jerrold Ave., which would prioritize offering shelter to people experiencing homelessness in the Bayview.