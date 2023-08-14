Tucked away in the heart of the Tenderloin is one man’s attempt to capture some of what he believes makes the neighborhood so special.
More than a decade after Amos Gregory created the mural-covered Veterans Alley on Shannon Street, the veteran and artist wants to make Veterans Alley the official name.
“People have been asking me to do this for a minute,” Gregory said of the name change recently, paintbrush in hand, touching up the parts of the murals that had been hit by taggers in the alley.
Gregory has gotten support from the community, local businesses, and from The City to change the street’s name for some time now.
“We’ve taken a blighted alley, and we didn’t alter it physically, we just beautified it, but with community members that actually live here reflected in it,” he said.
The pandemic was not kind to Gregory nor to the alley.
Tents have lined the block-long street, while drugs have been increasingly prevalent as the Tenderloin bears the brunt of The City’s opioid crisis. He also lost his longtime friend and project co-founder, Gilbert Lovato, to a fentanyl overdose in 2021.
Despite it all, and despite outside perceptions of the neighborhood, Gregory and his alley aren’t going anywhere. With the help of Supervisor Dean Preston, he hopes that Veterans Alley will become a more permanent fixture going forward.
Preston has only represented the Tenderloin since last year, following The City’s hotly contested redistricting process. But he learned of the alley soon after.
“One of our early trips was to meet with Amos and a bunch of artists out of Veterans Alley to learn more about history, and we’ve been in pretty regular touch with them,” he said.
Gregory approached the supervisor a number of months ago about the name change, said Preston, and his office walked him through what the process would look like.
First, a resolution would be introduced directing the Department of Public Works to conduct community outreach. Second, the Land Use and Transportation Committee will hold a hearing. People can weigh in with any objections then, but Preston is confident that it will get pretty broad support.
“My understanding is that they’re (Veterans Alley) interested in moving forward with that,” he said. “We will certainly be supportive of that and get the process started as soon as they’re ready after the break.”
Gregory is a Navy veteran, and in 2011 he was working on a photography project in the neighborhood most nights when he stumbled upon the alley cutting through O’Farrell Street in between Taylor and Jones streets. In those days, the alley was dubbed “crack alley,” and Lovato convinced him to transform the space into something else.
“One day, it was like two o’clock in the morning, walking down the middle of O’Farrell,” said Gregory. “And he’s talking about this and that and he’s like, ‘Kid, if you really think you’re good, you really want to do something good in this neighborhood, do something with this alley.’ ”
The idea to turn it into a mural space, akin to Balmy or Clarion alleys in the Mission District, came almost immediately.
All the contributing artists are veterans or related to someone who has served. Some of the alley’s artwork honors those family members, like Christopher Burch‘s portrait of his grandfather. Other pieces memorialize as many fallen as possible, like one patch of the alley covered in the names of soldiers who died in the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.
One such artist is Billie Cooper, a local Black transgender activist and Navy veteran who ran for District 6 Supervisor last year. She met Gregory around five years ago, she said, and he asked her to contribute to the alley as soon as he found out she was a veteran.
Ex // Top Stories
A new ticket tier, general admission plus, gets festival goers access to flushable bathrooms
A complaint alleges the state water board has not performed a comprehensive review of its water quality standards in more than 10 years.
A South Korean tech giant is making the massive investment just three months after Anthropic secured $450 million in VC funding
“No matter what, there has to be transgender representation in it,” she said. Her mural has the transgender flag. “ I will never forget the shoulders of many, many, many people I stand on.”
Cooper’s cancer battle hasn’t stopped the 64-year-old from committing to painting another piece for the alley, in which she’ll paint herself and another local transgender activist, Felicia Elizondo, who passed away in 2021.
Cooper hopes it will be finished by the end of this year, when the alley’s name change might be closer to fruition.
“We have to get the street signs up there, the designated Veterans Alley,” she said. “We have to have a ceremony for the announcing of Veterans Alley.”
Although she moved to South of Market last year in order to run for District 6 Supervisor after the redistricting, the 40-year Tenderloin resident remains committed to her old neighborhood.
Gregory’s commitment has been tested over the past few years, while he has tried to keep the space clean and the murals in good condition. He worked with many unhoused people camping in the alley to find housing, hoping to get the alley back to the way it was. All in all, it took about 18 months to get it cleared out, with things finally getting back to normal this May.
As part of its post-pandemic recovery, Veterans Alley has hosted block parties with music, food, and activities this summer. Gregory hosts workshops in an art center right next to the alley where people can come and create, from silkscreening to sneaker painting.
The alley receives some funds from the San Francisco Arts Commission and The City's Dream Keeper Initiative, but most of the resources come from Gregory and the surrounding community.
Veterans Alley is a unique, homegrown presence in the Tenderloin, as forms of outside support have had mixed success.
Urban Alchemy entered the Tenderloin a couple of years ago, but there was pushback from some of the unhoused population. La Cocina recently announced plans to close its food hall in part due to the crime in the area.
These issues, along with the doom loop narrative that centers downtown, are disheartening to Gregory. But he hopes Veterans Alley’s roots make it built to last..
“It was born here, the roots are here,” he said. “Not to knock La Cocina, it’s a nice place, but they came from the Mission.”
“They moved some nonprofit in there and said it’s going to do all these wonderful things in the Tenderloin,” he said. “But they took a Mission nonprofit, and they put a Mission nonprofit in the TL.”
Gregory doesn’t mind Veterans Alley being a bit under the radar. It enables him, the artists, and his community to keep painting freely without much interference. But he does wish that The City would support them in some ways.
“It’d be nice when people come here, they’d wash the street,” he said. “It’d be nice for some recognition about what folks are doing here, like, how this happened over here without all of the expense.”
The name change is a good start. Preston said that when Gregory gives the green light, he’ll introduce a resolution to change the name as soon as September.
“It’s an amazing project, both in terms of artistic value and contribution to the neighborhood and also just really as a form of healing through art and honoring history,” said Preston.
For the artists and community members involved, like Cooper, the alley is that and so much more. It represents who they are.
“My heart and my DNA are enriched and encased in the Tenderloin,” she said.