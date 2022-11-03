In one month, the only safe consumption site in San Francisco will close. When it does, city bureaucracy cannot promise when or where its services will return.
The S.F. Board of Supervisors convened Thursday to discuss the fate of the Tenderloin Linkage Center, which is slated to close permanently on Dec. 5. The site is a source of vital support for the unsheltered and at-risk populations of San Francisco.
Advocates say closing the facility could jeopardize the safety of people who rely on its services, including overdose prevention, treatment and access to clean supplies, and that the Tenderloin Center should remain open until a replacement is available.
Hundreds of people use the Tenderloin Center daily, according to city data — not just for narcotic healthcare, but for basic needs: showers, laundry, hot meals and a place to rest.
Before the meeting, a group of stakeholders including the Safer Inside Coalition, Supervisor Dean Preston and clients of the Tenderloin Linkage Center rallied on the steps of City Hall on Thursday to implore city government to act with urgency — because "this is a matter of survival."
"We are deeply concerned that San Francisco lacks adequate resources to meet an undeniable need," said Glide senior policy manager, Wesley Saver. Glide, a historic social outreach nonprofit in the Tenderloin, is part of the Safer Inside Coalition.
"It is critical that the City maintain and expand access to low-threshold, dignified, life-saving community health services. We will continue to call for the resources needed to address the ongoing overdose crisis and achieve health equity."
This year, the Tenderloin Center has reversed 280 overdoses and no one has fatally overdosed on site so far.
According to researchers at RTI International, no overdose deaths have been recorded at any supervised consumption site out of over 200 sites globally — whereas the City reached at least 451 overdose deaths by October.
Mayor London Breed and city health officials have stated support for supervised consumption sites.
A DPH memo, obtained by The Examiner through a public records request — highlights how crucial safe consumption services are to its overdose response
At the meeting, the S.F. Department of Public Health and Mayor London Breed's office stated their intent to set up new "wellness hubs" in a timely manner, but did not indicate a planned location or date of announcement — leaving some of S.F.'s most vulnerable people without substance support and care.
Supervisor Dean Preston, who has been a major proponent of preserving the Tenderloin Center, pressed public officials for specifics.
"It is news to our office that identifying a site is the only barrier to establishing a new linkage center. We can work on that," said Preston. "We are a month out. What are we looking at from December 5 on?"
The Health Department answered that should the center close on Dec 5, clients will be "warmly handed off" to other community support groups.
While the department said that they did not intend to replace the Tenderloin Center with another clinic in the neighborhood, they hoped to open their first wellness hub "soon" — but not before the end of the calendar year.
When Supervisor Preston asked the Mayor's office about an extension for the state of emergency declared last year, which led to the Tenderloin Center's opening and would allow its continued operation, the office did not comment.
"I cannot for the life of me understand why there cannot be an extension, if short, to ensure that there is no gap in services," said Preston. "It is not too late."
State and federal law prohibit safe consumption sites from operating
At the state level, the office of Governor Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that all grants to address homelessness would be withheld until a conference with local leaders in mid-November, to determine a "more aggressive approach" to the crisis.
Offering respite from the streets is an essential part of treatment, said Vitka Eisen, CEO of HealthRIGHT 360. "It just doesn't make sense to close the center, when it's highly utilized."
"We worry for people that rely on the Tenderloin Center, closing a place that provides over 400 people a day with dignity and community health services, will cause pain and suffering to a group of people who already experience a significant amount of trauma - placing them at risk of a fatal overdose."