How have you felt The City has treated you?
San Francisco has published its biennial survey revealing how residents in each of its neighborhoods rate their area's government services.
The City Survey, released last week, asked over 2,500 residents across 34 of its neighborhoods to rate San Francisco’s government, libraries, parks, safety, police, Muni, utilities, streets, and COVID response on a five point grading scale from A (5 points) to F (1 point). Each neighborhood was given an average overall score based on the responses from its residents.
Respondents evaluated most locales relatively evenly, with the majority of grades averaging either a B- to C+. The City cumulatively received an overall government grade of C, a decline from the last results in 2019.
The Lone Mountain/USF neighborhood led the way with the highest overall rating at 3.8, followed by North Beach, Presidio Heights, Haight Ashbury and Chinatown, who all received a 3.7 rating and a B grade.
Meanwhile, the worst rated neighborhood services were in the Financial District/South Beach, which scored a 3.2 average and C+ grade. Visitacion Valley, Inner Richmond, Twin Peaks, Western Addition and the Tenderloin's services had the next worst ratings at at 3.3.
The City also broke down the data by individual category, isolated by parks, Muni ratings, streets and sidewalks, and safety and policing, the latter of which residents gave San Francisco a citywide C+ grade and 3.3 rating, down from 3.8 during the last survey in 2019 and the lowest score since the first year of the report in 1996.
This was the first City Survey since 2019 because the 2021 survey was skipped due to the COVID-19 pandemic. San Francisco used to conduct the study annually before shifting it to a biennial report in 2005. Respondents were reached by phone, text, online and “intercept methods.”
“Our office measures how the City is performing in a number of different ways — tracking and reporting on established performance goals, benchmarking our services to other governments, and inspecting the condition of city streets and parks. One of the key ways we can find out how we’re doing, though, is simply asking residents for their opinions,” San Francisco Controller Ben Rosenfield said. “These survey results provide important insights into where we’re doing well as a government, and where we need to do better.”