27477968_web1_210507-SFE-chinatown_6

The Shared Spaces platform outside Washington Bakery and Restaurant in Chinatown. The new legislation will waive the fees for all parklets approved before June 30, 2024.

 (Kevin N. Hume / The Examiner)

San Francisco businesses may save thousands of dollars on their curbside parklets after the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted unanimously to waive permit fees for Shared Spaces.

The legislation – which was introduced by District 11 Supervisor Ahsha Safaí in March – will waive the fees for all parklets approved before June 30, 2024.

@afortincaldera

afortin-caldera@sfexaminer.com