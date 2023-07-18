San Francisco businesses may save thousands of dollars on their curbside parklets after the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted unanimously to waive permit fees for Shared Spaces.
The legislation – which was introduced by District 11 Supervisor Ahsha Safaí in March – will waive the fees for all parklets approved before June 30, 2024.
Safaí's legislation was introduced following input from small business owners who brought to attention the fact that Shared Spaces permit fees could be prohibitively expensive, with costs reaching up to $10,000.
"Small businesses will get to reinvest this money back into their staff, keeping their business going and improving the neighborhood environment," Safaí said. "It's important that we try to encourage as many of these small businesses and restaurants to keep their parklets, which add to the vibrancy and livability of our city."
The Shared Spaces program was introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic as a method for restaurants and other businesses to operate outdoors. However, the program has since begun to transition from an emergency procedure to a permanent fixture of The City.
Since its inception, the program has had nearly 2,900 applicants, with 645 unique applications for post-pandemic permanent parklets being received before the March 31 deadline.
Parklets have also emerged as a significant avenue through which businesses in downtown San Francisco are seeking to entice customers at a time when the beleaguered district is struggling to recover from the damages and difficulties that came with the pandemic.
"Shared Spaces has been an essential program for the survival of many in the San Francisco restaurant community and a draw for tourists and locals alike," said Laurie Thomas, Executive Director of the Golden Gate Restaurant Association. "We are grateful that the city has recognized this and made it an ongoing, post pandemic program. As restaurants continue to recover both from COVID and deal with the challenges brought by this year's softer sales and inflation, the post pandemic permit application fees have been daunting."