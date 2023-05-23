The San Francisco Board of Supervisors on Tuesday afternoon adopted a resolution urging California Attorney General Rob Bonta and the United States Department of Justice to review the killing of Banko Brown and determine whether to pursue charges against the man who shot him.
Board of Supervisors President Aaron Peskin introduced the resolution on May 16 shortly after San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced she would not pursue criminal charges against Michael Earl-Wayne Anthony, the security guard who shot Brown after the latter allegedly shoplifted from a Walgreens on Market Street.
"Justice and safety are not mutually exclusive values that underpin a democratic and orderly society that values the sanctity of human life and does not condone vigilantism nor the death penalty for shoplifting," said the resolution, which was sponsored by Peskin and supervisors Shamann Walton, Hillary Ronen, Dean Preston and Connie Chan
Anthony, 33, said he acted in self-defense during the April 27 shooting. Jenkins’ office released surveillance footage from the store which shows Anthony and the 24-year-old Brown – a transgender man – involved in an altercation leading up to the fatal shooting.
The Board of Supervisors' resolution asserted Jenkins opted not to pursue criminal charges "despite the evidence set forth in the video footage and despite the inability of any witnesses to corroborate Mr. Anthony’s assertions of a verbal threat from the unarmed Banko Brown."
Jenkins announced on May 1 that she would not file murder charges against Anthony, and later said the decision was made because of a 72-hour charging deadline following Anthony’s arrest.
Two weeks later, Jenkins announced her office would not pursue any criminal charges due to "insufficient evidence."
"Given the totality of the circumstances, including the threat that Anthony believed, and could reasonably believe, the evidence shows that Brown's shooting was not a criminal act because Anthony acted in lawful self-defense," the district attorney's office wrote. "Thus, Anthony is not criminally liable for the death of Brown."
Mayor London Breed said she did not object to federal or state probes into Brown's killing, but also said she continued to "wholeheartedly" support Jenkins. Jenkins was selected by Breed to replace former District Attorney Chesa Boudin, who was recalled by voters last year.
Brown was a volunteer at the Young Women's Freedom Center in San Francisco at the time of his killing. After Brown's death, the center said he had struggled to find housing for more than a decade.