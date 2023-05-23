San Francisco Board of Supervisors President Aaron Peskin

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted to adopt a resolution to call upon state and federal officials to reexamine the case of Banko Brown’s fatal shooting.

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors on Tuesday afternoon adopted a resolution urging California Attorney General Rob Bonta and the United States Department of Justice to review the killing of Banko Brown and determine whether to pursue charges against the man who shot him.

Board of Supervisors President Aaron Peskin introduced the resolution on May 16 shortly after San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced she would not pursue criminal charges against Michael Earl-Wayne Anthony, the security guard who shot Brown after the latter allegedly shoplifted from a Walgreens on Market Street.

