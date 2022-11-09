Dean Preston, Supervisor District 5, speaking at the Tenderloin Center closure protest

Dean Preston, Supervisor District 5, speaking at the Tenderloin Center closure protest on the steps of City Hall on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

The Tenderloin Center is slated to close in less than a month, but a majority of San Francisco Supervisors agreed Tuesday that keeping it open until a replacement is ready would be better than not having it at all. 

The board passed a resolution that implores Mayor London Breed to keep the Tenderloin Center open until The City has planned replacements ready to launch. The facility offers myriad services to people experiencing homelessness and addiction, from providing clean needles and supervised drug consumption to showers and laundry.

