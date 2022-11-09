The Tenderloin Center is slated to close in less than a month, but a majority of San Francisco Supervisors agreed Tuesday that keeping it open until a replacement is ready would be better than not having it at all.
The board passed a resolution that implores Mayor London Breed to keep the Tenderloin Center open until The City has planned replacements ready to launch. The facility offers myriad services to people experiencing homelessness and addiction, from providing clean needles and supervised drug consumption to showers and laundry.
The Board of Supervisors voted in December 2021 to purchase the former retail building at 822 Geary for $6.3 million, which is now slated to become a crisis stabilization unit
Debate over the resolution at the meeting on Tuesday became a referendum on the Tenderloin Center’s efficacy, as well as the Breed administration’s ability to implement a strategy to reduce drug overdoses and homelessness.
Breed’s administration said it will open smaller “wellness hubs” in place of The Tenderloin Center, which drew scrutiny for effectively functioning as a safe consumption site where addicts were allowed to use drugs under supervision.
Those wellness hubs are meant to provide many of the same services as The Tenderloin Center, but in a smaller envelope.
State and federal law prohibit safe consumption sites from operating
There is no specific site or opening date for the first wellness hub, which prompted Supervisor Dean Preston to draft a resolution that urges Breed to keep the Tenderloin Center open until The City opens a replacement.
Preston said The City was, by lack of planning, “creating a situation where you just have services one day and then they’re gone the next day.”
Several Supervisors expressed frustration that they approved the opening of the Tenderloin Center and Breed’s proposed state of emergency last year, only to be unsatisfied with the progress nearly a year later.
“That same sense of emergency, urgency, all of a sudden seems to be gone, but the crisis isn’t gone,” said Supervisor Aaron Peskin.
Breed's office did not comment on the resolution, which is nonbinding, on Tuesday.
Supervisor Hillary Ronen said she voted for the emergency declaration in 2021 simply because it allowed the City to quickly hire 200 people to help deal with The City’s mental health and drug addiction crisis. She argued that The City has failed to implement the Mental Health SF legislation adopted in 2019.
A new San Francisco program called Scope aims to provide people with tools to know what compounds are in their drugs before they use them.
“I thought the creation of (the Tenderloin Center) and now the takedown of it is sloppy at best and reflects the fact that we don’t have the discipline in this city to have a strategy, keep our eye on the ball, and build that strategy for the long term,” Ronen said.
But others questioned the operation of the Tenderloin Center.
“This morphed into a DPH site without metrics, without data, without accountability,” said Supervisor Ahsha Safai. “It was a linkage to nowhere. What were we linking to? I don’t know. I did not like the plan from the beginning.”
According to the Department of Public Health, there have been 2,861 links to services for the Tenderloin Center’s guests, including more than 1,500 connections to housing and shelter support.
Safai was joined by Supervisors Catherine Stefani, Matt Dorsey, Rafael Mandelman, and Myrna Melgar in voting against the resolution.
1 of 36
Election 2022
Willie Brown at his Free Election Day Luncheon at John's Grill on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Left-right: District Attorney, Brooke Jenkins, Willie Brown, his daughter Sydney Brown, and SFPD PIO Officer Kathryn Winters at Willie Brown’s FREE Election Day Luncheon at John's Grill on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Left-right: Supervisor Myrna Melgar, San Francisco Sheriff Paul Miyamoto, and Ike Kwon, Chief Operating Officer and Head of Government Affairs at the California Academy of Sciences at Willie Brown’s FREE Election Day Luncheon at John's Grill on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Politicians were out in force in The City on Tuesday
1 of 36
Election 2022
Willie Brown at his Free Election Day Luncheon at John's Grill on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Election 2022
Left-right: Supervisors Catherine Stefani and Rafael Mandelman at Willie Brown's Free Election Day Luncheon at John's Grill on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Election 2022
Willie Brown and his daughter, Sydney Brown, at his Free Election Day Luncheon at John's Grill on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Election 2022
John Konstin, owner of John’s Grill and Supervisor Myrna Melgar at Willie Brown’s Free Election Day Luncheon at John's Grill on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Election 2022
San Francisco Public Defender Mano Raju at Willie Brown’s Free Election Day Luncheon at John's Grill on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Election 2022
California State Assembly Member Phil Ting at Willie Brown’s Free Election Day Luncheon at John's Grill on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Election 2022
San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins at Willie Brown’s Free Election Day Luncheon at John's Grill on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Election 2022
John Konstin, owner of John’s Grill and San Francisco District Attorney, Brooke Jenkins, at Willie Brown’s FREE Election Day Luncheon at John's Grill on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Election 2022
John Konstin (right) owner of John’s Grill and his son John Konstin Jr. at Willie Brown’s Free Election Day Luncheon at John's Grill on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Election 2022
Left-right: District Attorney, Brooke Jenkins, Willie Brown, his daughter Sydney Brown, and SFPD PIO Officer Kathryn Winters at Willie Brown’s FREE Election Day Luncheon at John's Grill on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Election 2022
San Francisco District Attorney, Brooke Jenkins, at Willie Brown’s FREE Election Day Luncheon at John's Grill on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Election 2022
Mayor London Breed at Willie Brown’s FREE Election Day Luncheon at John's Grill on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Election 2022
Mayor London Breed at Willie Brown’s FREE Election Day Luncheon at John's Grill on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Election 2022
Mayor London Breed at Willie Brown’s FREE Election Day Luncheon at John's Grill on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Election 2022
Mayor London Breed at Willie Brown’s FREE Election Day Luncheon at John's Grill on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Election 2022
John Konstin, owner of John’s Grill and Mayor London Breed at Willie Brown’s FREE Election Day Luncheon at John's Grill on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Election 2022
Left-right: Supervisor Myrna Melgar, San Francisco Sheriff Paul Miyamoto, and Ike Kwon, Chief Operating Officer and Head of Government Affairs at the California Academy of Sciences at Willie Brown’s FREE Election Day Luncheon at John's Grill on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Election 2022
California State Senator Scott Wiener at Willie Brown’s FREE Election Day Luncheon at John's Grill on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Election 2022
Congresswoman Jackie Speier at Willie Brown’s FREE Election Day Luncheon at John's Grill on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Election 2022
Congresswoman Jackie Speier at Willie Brown’s FREE Election Day Luncheon at John's Grill on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Election 2022
Congresswoman Jackie Speier at Willie Brown’s FREE Election Day Luncheon at John's Grill on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Joel Engardio election night at Noriega Teriyaki House
Joel Engardio, candidate for Supervisor, at Noriega Teriyaki House on election night on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Joel Engardio election night at Noriega Teriyaki House
Joel Engardio, candidate for Supervisor, at Noriega Teriyaki House on election night on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Joel Engardio election night at Noriega Teriyaki House
Joel Engardio, candidate for Supervisor, at Noriega Teriyaki House on election night on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Joel Engardio election night at Noriega Teriyaki House
Joel Engardio, candidate for Supervisor, at Noriega Teriyaki House on election night on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Joel Engardio election night at Noriega Teriyaki House
Joel Engardio, candidate for Supervisor, at Noriega Teriyaki House on election night on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Joel Engardio election night at Noriega Teriyaki House
Joel Engardio, candidate for Supervisor, at Noriega Teriyaki House on election night on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Joel Engardio election night at Noriega Teriyaki House
Joel Engardio, candidate for Supervisor, at Noriega Teriyaki House on election night on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Joel Engardio election night at Noriega Teriyaki House
Joel Engardio, candidate for Supervisor, at Noriega Teriyaki House on election night on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Joel Engardio election night at Noriega Teriyaki House
Joel Engardio, candidate for Supervisor, at Noriega Teriyaki House on election night on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Brooke Jenkins celebrates her win
San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins at Harborview Restaurant on election night on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Brooke Jenkins celebrates her win
San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins at Harborview Restaurant on election night on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Brooke Jenkins celebrates her win
San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins at Harborview Restaurant on election night on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Brooke Jenkins celebrates her win
San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins at Harborview Restaurant on election night on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Brooke Jenkins celebrates her win
San Francisco District Attorney at Harborview Restaurant on election night on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Brooke Jenkins celebrates her win
San Francisco District Attorney at Harborview Restaurant on election night on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Place a free digital obituary
We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.