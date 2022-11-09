A year ago, a majority of the Board of Supervisors rejected the environmental impact report for a 495-unit development in SoMa, arguing that the project could cause gentrification and displacement, negatively impact historic districts and pose an earthquake safety risk.
But according to a draft environmental impact report on the 469 Stevenson project released last week, the supervisors’ fears were almost entirely without merit. The report addresses the concerns one by one with additional analysis from outside consultants, finding each one to be less than significant under the California Environmental Quality Act, the mechanism by which the board previously delayed the project.
The 469 Stevenson project has been a flashpoint in San Francisco’s housing wars, becoming a key issue in the state Assembly race between Matt Haney and David Campos. It also triggered an investigation by the state Department of Housing and Community Development, which is concerned that the project represents a larger trend of San Francisco officials arbitrarily blocking housing development.
The implications of the autonomous vehicle future are profound, and there’s nowhere better to contemplate them than in the backseat of a driverless car named Macaroni
On the first point — that the project could cause gentrification and displacement — the supervisors were on shaky ground from the start. Under CEQA, California’s environmental law, any social or economic changes to the neighborhood must be the direct result of physical change to the built environment to be considered significant.
A new analysis in the environmental report by Seifel Consulting reveals that there would be no such impact, as the new development is replacing a parking lot.
“The proposed project would not result in the direct physical displacement of residents or cultural assets associated with the SOMA Pilipinas Filipino Cultural Heritage District, as the project site is a parking lot and does not contain any buildings that house residents, businesses or community organizations,” the report reads.
The report goes above and beyond the scope of CEQA to study potential indirect gentrification and displacement effects — a highly speculative exercise without satisfying answers. The report turns to metrics developed by UC Berkeley’s Urban Displacement Project, according to which a project of this size could lead to the indirect displacement of between 10 and 41 low-income households from the surrounding neighborhood.
However, the actual number of displaced households “would likely be less” than this, the report states, because of the many anti-displacement measures the project has undertaken, including providing 73 affordable units and an additional $8 million for other affordable housing projects.
How the state blew up its zoning codes and embraced new development
In fact, the report states that leaving the project as a parking lot, the “no project alternative,” could actually “increase the potential for gentrification and displacement” by not providing any affordable or market rate housing.
The report also offers historical context on the neighborhood, illustrating how previous waves of development have affected its socio-economic composition. Between 2005 and 2021, the surrounding area added roughly 9,000 market rate units and 3,000 affordable units. Of the affordable units, about a third were built as “inclusionary” units within market rate projects.
As all of this development occurred, the neighborhood grew in population as well as diversity. Between 2000 and 2020, the white population increased by 27%, the Black population by 38%, the Asian population by 54% and the Latino population by 104%. The Filipino population in this historically Filipino neighborhood has remained relatively flat over that time period, growing by 13%.
The new data comes with voters poised to consider an “empty homes tax"
To analyze the project’s impact on historical resources, the Planning Department brought in the consulting group Page and Turnbull to redo the work carried out by Stantec Consulting for the previous, rejected environmental impact report.
Like Stantec, Page and Turnbull found that the project would not have a significant impact on historic or cultural resources. Though the parking lot where the project is slated to be built is next to several historic districts and structures, it is not within the boundaries of a historic district. The new report did, however, find that the heavy machinery used during the project’s construction could cause harmful vibrations for nearby historic buildings, but that these impacts could be avoided with the right mitigation measures.
Finally, on the question of seismic safety, the Planning Department brought in Langan Engineering to redo its prior geotechnical analysis, and then invited a group of experts to peer review their work.
Their conclusion was the same as before: The proposed mat foundation would be seismically safe for this project. That type of foundation has been successfully used for many other similar projects in the neighborhood, and it’s not clear that deep foundation piles like those used for taller towers would provide any benefit here.
The City risks losing affordable housing funds and control over land-use decisions
The Planning Commission will hear a presentation on the new environmental impact report at its December 8 meeting. The project can be appealed again, though John Elberling, executive director of the group TODCO that led the previous appeal, has said he has no intention of doing so because he thinks the project is not financially feasible to build.
Still, the project will likely continue to be a flashpoint in the housing wars. Last month, in a lawsuit related to the project, a judge ruled that laws designed to speed up housing approvals only apply after a project’s environmental review has been certified.
That means city officials can continue to use CEQA to indefinitely block or delay housing projects they don’t like, even when they comply with zoning rules and have no demonstrable environmental impact. Following the ruling, San Francisco state Sen. Scott Wiener vowed to try to close that loophole in the upcoming legislative session.
Place a free digital obituary
We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.