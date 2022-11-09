Parking lot at 469 Stevenson Street

A project slated for 469 Stevenson St. would not cause gentrification, negatively affect historic properties or pose safety risks, a new study says.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

A year ago, a majority of the Board of Supervisors rejected the environmental impact report for a 495-unit development in SoMa, arguing that the project could cause gentrification and displacement, negatively impact historic districts and pose an earthquake safety risk.

But according to a draft environmental impact report on the 469 Stevenson project released last week, the supervisors’ fears were almost entirely without merit. The report addresses the concerns one by one with additional analysis from outside consultants, finding each one to be less than significant under the California Environmental Quality Act, the mechanism by which the board previously delayed the project.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

bschneider@sfexaminer.com

@urbenschneider

Tags

Infrastructure reporter

Benjamin Schneider is the Examiner's housing, transportation and infrastructure reporter.

You May Also Like