San Francisco relies heavily on nonprofits to provide social services, but lacks a consistent way of tracking their efficacy.
Supervisor Catherine Stefani wants to change that.
In the wake of a report by the San Francisco Controller’s Office, Stefani is asking the City Attorney’s Office to draft legislation that would “standardize and streamline existing processes and strengthen performance measurement and performance monitoring,” she announced during a Board of Supervisors meeting last week.
“The legislation will also require a level of transparency that currently does not exist so that the Board of Supervisors and the public will have easy access to such audits,” Stefani said.
The City pours billions of dollars into community-based organizations that operate homeless shelters, provide addiction treatment and link people to housing.
But an audit report issued by the Controller’s Office in August outlined the often-scattered ways in which departments judge nonprofits’ performance by their own measures, and how inefficient that is for The City and nonprofits themselves.
The report recommends creating a unified way for different departments that contract with the same nonprofit to share performance measures.
The City counts on nonprofits to provide a vast array of social services, and their efficacy is receiving renewed attention.
Proposition C on next week's ballot would establish a Homelessness Oversight Commission that would oversee the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing. The measure was proposed in the wake of reporting in the San Francisco Chronicle about the condition of city-funded permanent supportive housing units.
In the year analyzed by the Controller’s Office, The City managed 2,494 active agreements — worth a total of more than $1.6 billion — with more than 700 community-based organizations.
Many of those organizations contract with several different city departments, which largely make their own standards.
For example, the nonprofit Urban Alchemy, whose ambassadors have become commonplace on city streets, has a contract with the San Francisco Public Library to provide security, with the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing to oversee tiny homes on Gough Street and with the Department of Public Works to staff public restrooms under the Pit Stop program.
But in its report, the Controller’s Office noted departments don’t always share the same metrics for success — or data about a nonprofit’s performance.
“The City can and should do more to measure and monitor global impacts from this work across department lines. We trust the recommendations we offer are important steps in that direction and look forward to helping The City make meaningful progress,” Controller Ben Rosenfield said in a statement accompanying the report.
The City’s dependence on nonprofits has once again come under scrutiny in recent weeks.
The San Francisco Standard reported this month that Lisa Pratt, the city’s director of jail health services, held a second job as an on-call consultant for the nonprofit Baker Places. She earned $123,000 from Baker Places on top of her $428,750 city salary.
The disclosure came as a shock to supervisors, who had earlier this year approved a $1.2 million bailout of the nonprofit, which claimed to be at risk of insolvency. It recently asked for another infusion of $4 million, but The City balked.
“Bottom line, we need to know the impacts of the services The City funds, whether contracted (community-based organizations) are underperforming or they are troubled, as with Baker Places,” Stefani said.
