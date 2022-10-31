Supervisor Catherine Stefani speaking at the grand opening of Francisco Park

Supervisor Catherine Stefani is asking for legislation to more effectively measure and monitor nonprofits in The City.

San Francisco relies heavily on nonprofits to provide social services, but lacks a consistent way of tracking their efficacy.

Supervisor Catherine Stefani wants to change that.

